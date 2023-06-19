How to Ping a Commander in Warzone DMZ

Image Source: Activision

The Commanding Intel mission of past seasons has recently been changed in Call of Duty Season 4, bringing in a new set of tasks for the White Lotus Faction. While the first objective is relatively straightforward, the DMZ ‘Ping a Commander’ assignment is more challenging, as it isn’t entirely clear what these enemy types are. So, if you are currently stuck on this issue, we’ll explain what a commander is and how to complete the revamped version of Commanding Intel.

How Do You Ping a Commander in DMZ? Answered

To ping a commander in DMZ, all you have to do is locate one of the many bosses on any map and press up on the D-pad. Bosses are reasonably easy to find since the mode frequently provides an enemy’s location, typically with a prompt indicating that an opponent has entered the area.

For example, you can encounter the Pyro and the Scavenger in Al Mazrah, while Ashika Island features the Bombmaker. In our case, we found it simpler to do this task on Vondel due to the fast spawn rate of bosses. You can also make it a lot easier by searching for the Commander Helo on this map, where you can look up and quickly ping them from there.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Fortunately, the new Commanding Intel mission doesn’t require you to engage in battle, so players can achieve this feat without a scratch. But, to finish the rest of the objective, you must complete a Secure Intel contract, found on green-colored phone icons on the map. Those who achieve both tasks will earn the JOKR Contraband weapon, +5000 XP, and Reputation points.

Now that you know how to ping a commander in DMZ, you can move on to another White Lotus mission by locating an STB 556 for the Ashika Recon quest. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to discover more helpful tips for Faction-related assignments.

