How to Increase Rank Quickly in Warzone 2 Ranked Play

Aside from the SR point system, players must earn Stars to increase their Rank levels within the latest Warzone 2 Ranked Play. You can obtain these essential items by participating in Trios matches in Battle Royale mode, with the added challenge of going against more elite players. But if you’re itching to get to the top spot, we’ll show you how to increase your Rank quickly in Warzone 2 Ranked Play.

How to Rank Up Fast in Warzone 2 Ranked Play

To rank up fast in Warzone 2 Ranked Play, players must last as long as possible with each match to earn the top spot. Therefore, you may need to rely on more defensive tactics rather than going all out in battle. Nonetheless, you can still defeat the opposing side for the various tiers, but remember that Ranks only involve the exchange of Stars.

The longer you last in a match, the more Stars you obtain with the following placements:

Top 25: 1 Star

Top 10: 2 Stars

First Place: 3 Stars

Each game has a maximum of three Stars, so players must continuously grind through the Warzone 2 Battle Royale mode and attempt to get the top spot. Of course, it is easier said than done, yet you’ll at least have your squad to rely on.

There are 50 Ranks players can achieve, separate from the Skill Division, and you can exchange Stars to increase them. For example, you can earn one Star to reach Rank 2 and gradually acquire more for higher placements.

All Rank Rewards in Warzone 2 Ranked Play

Players will be rewarded for every five Ranks they achieve, starting with five and ending with 50. As a result, you can expect the following items on the Rank page:

Rank Rewards Rank 5 Ranked Play Rank 5 Calling Card & Ranked and Reckless Vehicle Skin Rank 10 Ranked Play Rank 10 Calling Card & Good Sweat Emblem Rank 15 Ranked Play Rank 15 Calling Card & Lost Full Weapon Sticker Rank 20 Ranked Play Rank 20 Calling Card & Bot Collector Weapon Charm Rank 25 Ranked Play Rank 25 Calling Card & Hot Drop Emblem Rank 30 Ranked Play Rank 30 Calling Card & Ranked Play Win Tracker Gun Screen Rank 35 Ranked Play Rank 35 Calling Card & Bot Patrol Weapon Sticker Rank 40 Ranked Play Rank 40 Calling Card & Ranked Demon Weapon Decal Rank 45 Ranked Play Rank 45 Calling Card & Frying Weapon Charm Rank 50 Ranked Veteran Calling Card, Ranked Veteran Operator Skin, & Ranked Veteran Emblem

The last Rank level provides an exclusive Ranked Veteran Operator with four skins, featuring the Ranked Play logo hoodie. You can also earn rewards from the Skill Division page based on the SR you’ve obtained from enemy and squad kills/assists.

So there you have it, this is how to rank up quickly in Warzone 2 Ranked Play. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the best Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play loadouts.

