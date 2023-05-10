How to Get Throwing Star in Warzone 2

Image Source: Activision

Ushering in a new era, Season 3 Reloaded is finally here for Activision’s popular military first-person shooter series. Adding new maps, new modes, new operators, new weapon camos, and even a couple of new weapons, the third season proper has arrived in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. One of the new additions that some fans may already recognise is the Throwing Star which makes a return from the Resurgence mode in Season 2. Here’s how to get the Throwing Star in Warzone 2. Let’s go!

How to Unlock the Throwing Star in Warzone 2

Luckily, unlocking the Throwing Star (aka Shuriken) in Warzone 2 is fairly straightforward, though you may need to be a little patient. You see, to get it you’ll need to rack up 50 Throwing Knife kills over the course of Season 3 Reloaded.

Of course, getting Throwing Knife kills isn’t exactly a walk in the park, especially in Warzone 2 with such a large map and such infrequent confrontations. As a result, we’d recommend grinding those Throwing Knife kills by earning them in multiplayer as you’ll likely unlock the Throwing Star much quicker.

In fact, if we were to pick one place to earn the Shuriken speedily, we’d opt for Shipment 24/7 thanks to the small size of the map and the frequency of combat encounters.

When Does Season 3 Reloaded End?

Players will have around a month to earn those aforementioned 50 Throwing Knife kills in order to unlock the Shuriken. That’s because Season 3 Reloaded kicks off on May 10 and is scheduled to end on June 14. Whether or not the Throwing Star remains in the game after that date is currently a mystery.

Is the Throwing Star Worth Unlocking?

While the Shuriken has a fairly high skill ceiling, it does boast an insta-kill if players manage to hit an opponent with it, even if they’re fully armoured up with three plates. Indeed, much like the Throwing Knife, the Throwing Star can be absolutely deadly and is not something to be underestimated.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Throwing Star in Warzone 2. For more, here are the top 5 assault rifles in the game right now. Or alternatively, feel free to browse our further coverage down below.

