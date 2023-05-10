How to Get New MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded Weapon Camos

Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty’s midseason update brings a new lineup of challenges for players to complete, allowing them to deck out their weapon loadout with camo designs. You can complete your collection through each weapon category, from the classic Assault Rifle to the brutal Melee weapons. So, if you want to get started on this new challenge, we’ll show you how to get the new Season 3 Reloaded camos in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Call of Duty Trophy Hunt Event Camo Challenges, Explained

The Trophy Hunt Event Camo Challenge showcases 10 new camo designs for various weapons. To achieve this task, you can complete the following objectives in MW2 and Warzone 2:

Weapon Type Camo Challenge Assault Rifle Get 250 Operator kills Battle Rifle Get 30 Headshot Operator kills Marksman Rifle Get 25 Longshot Operator kills Launcher Get 40 Operator kills LMG Get 30 Mounted Operator kills Melee Get 30 Operator kills from Behind Handgun Get 50 Operator kills Shotgun Get 30 Hipfire Operator kills SMG Get three Operator kills without dying 20 times Sniper Get 30 Longshot Operator kills

Several camo challenges are easy to achieve, as they can be done gradually through each multiplayer match. However, other weapon types require more persistence with Longshots, Hipfires, Mounted, or Behind shots. While Longshots mandate players to fire from a considerable distance, Hipfires don’t include the aim mode they may be used to.

For the Mounted eliminations, it’s essential to rest your LMG and use defensive tactics like the Deployable Cover Field Upgrade. Behind kills are relatively self-explanatory, where you must get rid of an opponent with a melee weapon from behind. If you struggle with this task, you can equip the Dead Silence Field Upgrade and Ghost perk to sneak around enemies.

As a result, you can claim your camo rewards on the Event page and keep track of your current progress.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Those who complete all weapon challenges can earn Mastery Rewards, such as a Weapon Camo and Charm. Players can also redeem their previous trophies on the Trophy Hunt Event Camo Challenges page. Keep in mind that you will need to claim these valuables before the season ends, or else you may lose out on these items.

Now that you know how to get the new Warzone 2 and MW2 weapon camos, you can expand your cosmetic collection. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get Gold Camo.

Related Posts