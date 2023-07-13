How To Get Homelander Skin in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

Warzone and Modern Warfare 2’s crossover with The Boys TV show got underway on July 12 with the release of Season 4 Reloaded. Naturally, players want to know how to get the Homelander skin in CoD and look like the iconic character as they play.

Among the headline features Season 4 Reloaded was its crossover with The Boys TV show, Amazon Prime’s hit superhero adaptation. The collaboration brought the Temp V Field Upgrade and, across the next few weeks as it plays out, a series of bundles featuring operator skins from the show itself.

Starlight and Black Noir will both feature but, unsurprisingly, the Call of Duty fanbase is most excited for Homelander’s skin. The character, played by Antony Starr, is a primary antagonist in The Boys. He’s also become a cult figure and the subject of plenty of memes online.

Homelander Skin in CoD MW2 & Warzone

The Homelander skin will release in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone on July 16, 2023. That was confirmed by Activision’s Season 4 Reloaded content drop.

It’ll come as part of The Boys: Homelander Bundle, which will cost players 2,400 CoD Points. It’s unlikely there’ll be a way to acquire the skin without purchasing the entire bundle.

However, because it’s a bundle, players who purchase it receive a bunch more than just the Homelander Operator Skin. It also includes:

‘Laser Everyone’ Finishing Move

Bravado Assault Rifle Blueprint

Vought Issue Assault Rifle Blueprint

Superiority Complex SMG Blueprint

It will also include a Weapon Decal, Emblem, Loading Screen and a Weapon Charm.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Activision teased that “with those powers combined, any Operator can be super-scary anywhere from close to medium range and look the part of Homelander by playing as him.”

Black Noir & Starlight Skins

As previously mentioned there are also bundles for Starlight and Black Noir too. They both cost 2,400 CoD Points as well. The Starlight Bundle was made available on July 12. The Black Noir Bundle will be made available on July 20.

We don’t have confirmation that one bundle will replace the one before it, but it seems a likely outcome as The Boys promo plays out. Be sure, then, to secure whichever you’re after in its four-day slot.

That’s everything on getting the Homelander Operator skin in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. What better way to be one of the Boys?