Can You Preload the Modern Warfare 3 Beta on PS5 & PS4? Answered

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is hours away for PlayStation players, and you may be among the many wondering if you can you preload the MW3 Beta. Well you’ve come to the right place, as we’re breaking down this subject via a detailed guide.

Can You Preload the MW3 Beta on PlayStation 5 & PS4? Answered

We’re happy to report that the answer is yes! PlayStation players can preload the MW3 Beta right now, but there are two different ways you must approach this depending on how you pre-ordered the game: digitally or physically. By following just a few steps down below, you will have the Beta downloaded and ready for its release in no time.

How to Preload the Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Pre-load with a Digital edition

First, we start with those that have purchased Modern Warfare 3 digitally.

Head over to the Call of Duty App.

Press ‘Options’ on the PS Controller.

Select ‘Manage Content’.

Locate the ‘Beta Pack 1 & Beta Pack 2.

Download both by clicking the arrow to the right.

The pre-load will begin and you will be ready for when the Beta launches!

Pre-load with a Physical edition

If you have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3 from retailers, you should have received a code for the Beta. However, this code is not to be entered into your PlayStation just yet!

Locate your MW3 Beta Code you received with the purchase of MW3.

Head to callofduty.com/betaredeem and enter your code.

Take the code you just recieved and head to the playerstation store.

Redeem your 12-digit code.

Once redeemed, you will have access to the MW3 Beta and be able to preload it ahead of release.

That’s all we have on whether or not you can pre-load the Modern Warfare 3 Beta. Be sure to stick with us as Call of Duty transitions over to MW3 to catch the content as it releases, and check out more of our relevant articles down below.