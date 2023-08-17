Best M13C Loadout in Warzone & Modern Warfare 2

Part of the Shadow Siege event in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, the M13C assault rifle is the latest weapon to grace the battle royale and annual installment. Here are the best builds for Warzone and MW2.

Best Warzone Build

Most comparable to the Chimera or Peacekeeper of old, the M13C is interesting in that its half SMG, half AR. Despite being classed as the latter, its faster handling and strong rate-of-fire make it the ideal sniper support weapon in Warzone. It’s solid enough at close and medium ranges, but we think it’ll need a bit of help to be ultra-viable in the BR.

To that end, our first attachment is the 60 Round Mag. This doubles base ammo capacity, giving you twice the bullets to take down enemies. In Warzone – and on a weapon with such a high fire-rate – it’s crucial to minimizing reloads and keeping you in the action for as long as possible.

Next up is the D37 Grip and Schlager Tango underbarrel. These are both included for the huge boosts to accuracy they offer, massively reducing recoil and making those all important shots, even at the longer ranges, even easier to keep on target.

Finally, we’ve got two attachments that aid accuracy in different ways. The Aim OP-V4 remains the best optic for middling to longer range gunfights. If you prefer something else though, feel free. Then there’s the Bruen R90 Factory Stock, which drastically improves ADS movement speed. It means you can strafe much more effectively, returning fire as you avoid enemy aim.

The class thrives at medium ranges and, while not as fast as it could be, is your absolute best bet when you’re heading into a BR environment.

Best MW2 M13C Loadout

For Modern Warfare 2, we’re discarding the emphasis on accuracy, instead opting to quicken the M13C. If it’s a SMG-AR hybrid and our Warzone loadout was all about the AR, this is all about the SMG.

The extended mags do stay, albeit we’re dropping down a size to the 45 Round Mag. These still give you a 50% improvement on the default magazine size, albeit without the same movement and speed penalties.

The stock is being switched out for the Bruen Flash V4, which pretty much improves handling and mobility across the board. The downside is a slight reduction in recoil control, but in MW2 it’ll be easier to hit your shots because of the smaller maps and closer gunfights. For identical reasons, the Bruen Flash Grip is replacing the D37, quickening ADS and sprint-to-fire.

The VLK LZR 7MW comes in too, thanks to its improvements to ADS, S2F and centering. These are vital to hitting shots as quickly as possible, giving you the best chance of winning every engagement you’re involved in.

Finally, the Schlager Tango carries over. It’s basically a quicker Lockgrip, giving you a sizeable recoil reduction without the handling penalties. The result is a rapid and deadly AR that excels at close ranges and is perfect for MW2. Need a weapon for Shipment? Look no further.

That’s everything on the best M13C loadouts in Warzone and MW2. For everything else Call of Duty, including MW3, check out the related content below. If you need help unlocking the M13C, we can do that too.