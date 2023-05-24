Best Lachmann Sub (MP5) Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision

Sub your SMG for the Lachmann Sub, you wont regret it.

The MP5, known as the Lachmann Sub in CoD’s 2022 titles, continues to be a dominant SMG. But what attachments should players use to find the best Lachmann Sub loadouts in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2? Here, we’re revealing the best builds in both titles.

Best MP5 Warzone 2 Loadout

Warzone’s Season 3 update slightly reduced the Lachmann Sub’s headshot damage; the same nerf the Vaznev-9K received. It avoided a nerf with Season 3 Reloaded though, meaning it gained a notch on its aforementioned rival. It still can’t compete with the Vaznev’s damage or range, but a better fire-rate means the Lachmann is comfortably the best SMG in the game for close-quarters combat.

Spending time with the Lachmann is the best way to acclimate to its kick, as well as employing attachments that improve this aspect of its performance. Our recommended build balances recoil control and damage range, making sure it’s primed for the close to medium-range engagements players should be looking to use it in.

The XTEN RR-40 muzzle, Lockgrip Precision-40 and Lachmann TCG-10 all aid recoil control, making the Lachmann Sub easier to use and stronger at medium ranges.

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Magazine: 40 Round Mags

40 Round Mags Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

They’re joined by the VLK LZR 7MW, which negates some of the negative handling effects brought about by these recoil controlling attachments, speeding up ADS and sprint to fire time.

The final attachment players will want is the 40 Round Mags, necessary to minimize reloading and manage the Lachmann’s faster rate of fire. The extended mags are especially important in larger team modes like Trios and Quads, where players will encounter multiple enemies simultaneously.

We’re not bothering with an optic for the MP5, mainly because its iron sights are clean and usable – especially at closer ranges.

Best Lachmann Sub Modern Warfare 2 Loadout

For Modern Warfare 2, you can look to speed up the MP5. Because CoD multiplayer will put players in faster, tighter respawn action these are more suitable and worth losing some recoil control .

The Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip remains for its boosts to recoil control, while the foregrip changes to the Op-X9 Foregrip because it comes with fewer handling penalties than the Lockgrip. The XTEN Razor Comp muzzle is also their for accuracy’s sake, coming in for the XTEN RR-40 by virtue of its emphasis on accuracy rather than range.

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Underbarrel: Op-X9 Foregrip

Op-X9 Foregrip Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

To speed up handling and ADS, we’re employing the FT Mobile Stock and 1MW Quick Fire Laser, both of which allow players to run-and-gun to their heart’s content. That’s what you should look to do with the MP5, a gun so suited to getting up close and personal it’s impossible to recommend it for anything else.

That’s all there is to know about the best Lachmann Sub (MP5) loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. As always, this will change as the Call of Duty meta does, so check back and check into our meta-measuring weapon tier list for Warzone 2.

