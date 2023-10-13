An Entire Lobby of Warzone Players Banded Together to Fight Against a Group of Hackers

Hackers and cheaters have been a plague on almost every multiplayer game since their inception. Warzone 2 is sadly no exception to this, but Activision’s Anti-Cheat Ricochet catches many in its nets. And yet, some still slip through the cracks and find their way into the games we love, ruining their competitive integrity. Thankfully, players’ shared hate of hackers is just slightly stronger than our desire to win, so when a hacker found their way into a Warzone game, the entire lobby banded together to fight back.

The Entire Warzone Lobby Vs Hackers

YouTuber Kalbo was knee-deep in a regular Warzone game when a squad aimed to complete the Champion’s Quest; a pretty regular occurrence, as it is the most prestigious reward in Call of Duty. However, things take a strange turn as the squad undergoing the quest begins flying across the map, and not in a helicopter either.

Once it was obvious that a hacker was running rampant in their game, Kalbo called on enemy squads to team up against the true enemy. One by one, squads heeded the call to take down the cheaters, sporting riot shields to protect themselves.

A vicious battle begins as the horde closes in on the hackers. Like a Roman testudo formation, they march toward the enemy, using smoke and their wits to close the distance. Hundreds of bullets rain down on our heroes, with airstrikes and mortars taking down half the players in moments.

The battle intensifies as the players attempt to revive the fallen comrades, but in the end, it was all for naught. The Nuke is detonated and those pesky cheaters manage to take the W against an entire lobby of Warzone players. Sometimes, we are powerless to fight against the ability of A.I targeting, so let’s hope fully intelligent A.I robots are still a few generations away.

For more stories like this and all the Call of Duty content you could wish for, stick with us at Twinfinite as we move closer to Modern Warfare 3‘s release.