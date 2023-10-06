How to Solve the “Find What I Stole” Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll encounter numerous secrets and collectibles. Among them are the mysterious Enigmas that will lead you to hidden treasures. The first Enigma you may discover is the Find What I Stole! Enigma that gives you a clue about the location of a stolen item.

AC Mirage Find What I Stole Enigma Treasure Location

If you haven’t found the Enigma yet, you can acquire the piece of paper near the Qutrabbul Gate in Baghdad. It will be hidden inside a shabby tent between the river and the city wall. According to the letter, a thief has left their stolen object in the soap boilers area, and you must look for colorful fabrics while standing on top of a high building.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Luckily, you don’t need to travel far since the soap boilers area is located inside Baghdad. You just need to head southwest and pass through the Quadrangle of the Persians zone. After you cross the bridge, you will enter the soap boiler area.

The treasure is hidden inside a market covered with bright red and blue tarps on your right side. There will be a wooden hut in the middle of the square, and you will find a shining object on the gazebo’s floor.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The item that the thief stole is actually the Black Zanj Uprising dye. Do note that it is not the outfit you’ve unlocked. You just obtain the alternate color scheme for this set, and you can only use it once you acquire the Black Zanj Uprising outfit.

Now that you know how to solve the Find What I Stole! Enigma, you can continue exploring the expansive map of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Another interesting collectible you will encounter is the Mysterious Shards, which is connected to Nehal’s Calling quest.