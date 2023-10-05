Just like in past games in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers up quite a lot of collectibles for you to, well, collect. And if you’re hoping to get your hands on some of the best gear in the game, you’re going to want to keep an eye out for these even if some of them may be optional. Here’s how to get Mysterious Shards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Mysterious Shards Guide

Mysterious Shards can only be obtained by either pickpocketing or assassinating specific NPCs in the world called Tah’leen. The tricky thing about these NPCs is that they won’t show up on your world map automatically; instead, they only pop up on your world map and compass when you’re near them, and you can identify them by their golden icons.

Whenever one of these golden icons pop up on your compass, you can then pinpoint their exact location on the map and track them more easily.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

They’ll usually be accompanied by guards, so get ready for a fight, or just pickpocket them quickly before running off.

What Mysterious Shards Are Used For

Once Basim returns to Baghdad as a fully-fledged assassin, he’ll soon be reunited with his childhood friend Nehal, who then tells him that she’s had visions near an oasis.

Upon completing the first part of the quest Nehal’s Calling, you’ll discover a secret chamber at the bottom of an oasis, where you can then use the Mysterious Shards you’ve collected to open up chests. These chests contain special weapons and a set of Isu armor, which is one of the best armor sets you can get in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

And that's how to get and use Mysterious Shards in Assassin's Creed Mirage.