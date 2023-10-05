How to Obtain a Treasure By Solving an Enigma (Riddle Me This Trophy Guide)

Secrets are the name of the game when it comes to the titanic and everlasting battle between the Hidden Ones and the Order of the Ancients, and such mysteries extend to the larger world as well. In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the city of Baghdad and its surroundings are full of curiosities to find, and sometimes, solving a mystery or two can lead to some nifty rewards. For players hoping to nab the Riddle Me This trophy/achievement, this guide will teach you just how to obtain a treasure by solving an Engima.

What are Enigmas in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Enigmas are essentially environmental puzzles that can be found as collectables in Mirage. Collecting them all will go towards achieving 100% completion for a district, so it is recommended that players grab them whenever possible. The icon on the map to look out for is a glowing scroll, and once you have an Enigma in possession, head into the inventory to find out what to do next.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

In the inventory, players can then check out each of the Enigmas and try to figure out just where are the locations each is referring to. This can be in the form of a crudely drawn map, or poems or riddles that require an understanding of the world. It pays to, well, pay attention to your surroundings as you progress in the game.

However, to save you time, there are a few easy ones to get out of the way if you wish to get the trophy or achievement quickly.

Obtaining a Treasure By Solving an Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

With hopefully all of the Enigmas in your possession, look for the one titled Joy Beneath Weeping Palms. It will show a map of where Basim needs to be to obtain the hidden treasure.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The location in question can be found on the actual map itself. From central Baghdad, scroll downwards to the Wilderness South. The familiar fields should be appearing now, and then scroll further down to the seemingly empty plot of land just to the south it.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Get on your mount and head to the marked location. Here, underneath the various palm trees, you are looking for a stack of rocks that are nicely arranged beside some red fabric. The area is not exactly huge, so try your best to find the approximate location as indicated in the Enigma. It also helps that the spot is marked by glowing light.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Unearth the hidden treasure beneath the rocks, and you will be rewarded with Green Dye for your Hidden One outfit, as well as the shiny new trophy and achievement of Riddle Me This.

With that, you have all the info about the Riddle Me This trophy/achievement and how to obtain a treasure by solving an Engima. For more help with the game, check out more related content below, or search Twinfinite for more tips and tricks.