Assassin’s Creed Mirage Nehal’s Calling Quest Guide: Where to Find the Ancient Place

Most of the quests you take on in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are pretty straightforward and easy to figure out, but some quests aren’t so forthcoming. If you’re wondering where to find the Ancient Place mentioned in Nehal’s Calling in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here’s what you need to know.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Ancient Place Location

If you read the notes on the Ancient Place in your Investigation tab, you’ll see that Nehal has mentioned an oasis just north of ‘Aqarquf Dunes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

We’ve included a screenshot of the map down below to show where you need to go:

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Essentially, you’ll want to head to the Northern Oasis, where the viewpoint is. Once there, look near the water itself to find some enemy guards and to trigger some dialogue prompts from Basim. After taking out the guards, you’ll then be directed to dive into the oasis, where you’ll find a hidden chamber below.

This chamber is home to three different gear items you can get, but only if you have enough Mysterious Shards to activate each of the stone pedestals. We’ve got a full guide here on how to get the Mysterious Shards if you’re feeling stuck, but don’t feel pressured to snag all of these right away.

That’s all you need to know about where the Ancient Place is in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.