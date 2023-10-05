The whole point of being an assassin is to stay in the shadows, but even then, you need to find some way to show off your fashion sense as well, and that’s where the dye system comes in. Here’s how to dye your clothes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Character fashion is a big part of most modern video games these days, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage is no different. The good news is that dyeing your clothes is extremely easy, and can be done straight from your inventory.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Armor Dyes Explained

To dye your armor, open the menu and go to the Inventory tab, then select Dyes.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

From here, simply select the dye you’d like to equip for your armor. Do note that dyes are armor-specific, which means that you need to equip that specific armor set in order for the cosmetic changes to show. You don’t have to worry about dyes getting used up either, as you can just equip or unequip them as you’d like.

How to Get More Dyes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The dyes for the armor sets you get via progressing the main story missions are obtained by just playing through said main story missions. However, you can get even more dyes by opening golden gear chests or by purchasing them from the general goods vendors scattered all over Baghdad.

Dyes are expensive, though, so we recommend lowering shop prices with the Merchant Favor Tokens first before making any big purchases.

That’s all you need to know about how to dye clothes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.