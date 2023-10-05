The world of Assassin’s Creed has always been full of twists and turns, especially when there is a shadowy organization out there trying to control the world using all sorts of methods. It is no surprise to find that the Hidden Ones, as well as the Assassins, have had to deal with all sorts of ambushes and betrayals throughout the years. And in the latest entry, a confrontation with Basim’s mentor might just fall into the same category. This guide on how to defeat Roshan in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will break everything down.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Roshan Boss Guide

With the end in sight for Assassin’s Creed Mirage as part of the In Pursuit of Truth questline, players will venture back to Alamut to find the ancient fortress under siege. After freeing your fellow assassins and beating back the invaders, the real prize is the ancient Isu temple that lies beneath the headquarters of the Hidden Ones. This is where Basim is going to find out just who he is.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, Roshan, the mentor who took him in and nurtured the street thief into a master assassin is hell-bent on preventing players from opening the temple. A battle is inevitable, and this is the only boss fight in the game that might be a test for some.

First off, any attacks against Roshan will see her parry and deal damage back to Basim. There is no way of harming her unless you attack her weak spot first. Target her with a Throwing Knife and aim for her right shoulder. Doing so successfully will trigger a cutscene that now kicks off the fight proper.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

From here on, the combat will be more similar to how players have been dealing with the various enemies in Mirage. Roshan attacks quickly and with considerable force, mixing up attacks that can be parried as well as those that must be dodged. She is skilled in dodging one way and coming back with a slash, as well as some extended combos, so always be prepared to dodge if you are not confident of parrying.

The best way to deal damage to Roshan is to be patient and master the parrying timing. This will momentarily stun her, opening her up to combos from Basim. If you back away too much, do watch out for her leaping attack as well. Keep it up, and eventually, the student will surpass the master, paving the way for Basim to find out his origins.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

That’s everything to know about how to beat Roshan in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. For more help, check out our other guides for the game like how to get upgrade schematics or the best skills to invest in first. Otherwise, do search Twinfinite for more tips and tricks.