Although you want to sneak around as much as possible in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, there are moments where you cannot avoid fighting. Besides dodging, parrying enemies’ attacks is a crucial skill you need to master to survive various battles.

AC Mirage Parrying Guide

You can parry attacks by pressing the Q button on the keyboard or L1/LB on the controller. Unfortunately, you can’t simply smash the button randomly. You must perform a parry at the correct moment, preferably right before the enemy’s attack lands on you.

This is easier said than done, especially when you’re caught in the chaotic tide of battle. I find that it is best to hit the parry button when your opponent begins to glow golden or when they raise their weapons.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

When you successfully parry an attack, the enemy will be left stunned for a moment. You can use this chance to land several light hits on your opponent.

Since Basim is a trained assassin, the man can also parry various ranged attacks. The timing is tighter than when you’re parrying melee attacks, but it is possible if you have a quick reflex.

Be warned that you cannot parry all attacks. If the enemy glows red, you must dodge the oncoming hit. You can do it by pressing the Square button on PlayStation or the X button on Xbox.

Now that you understand how to parry attacks in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you can check out related articles below this post.