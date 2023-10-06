What would an Assassin’s Creed game be without collectibles? While Assassin’s Creed Mirage is positioned as a throwback to the roots of the series, with its increased focus on stealth and a more linear setup, one thing that hasn’t changed is that players always have the option to track down various collections of items if they choose to. This could be for in-game rewards, or a pre-requisite for unlocking certain trophies or achievements. For players hoping to catch up on their reading in 9th century Baghdad, this guide on all Lost Book locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage should set you up nicely.

How to Get All Lost Books in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In total, there are seven different Lost Books that can be found in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, with six of them counting towards a 100% completion for each of the various regions found in the game. The final book is unmarked, but is still required if players are hoping to get the Scholar trophy and achievement.

These items of interest will look like any other book that can seen in the game, albeit usually thicker in size. Most of them can be picked up once access to Baghdad is granted, but some are gated behind story progress and will require players to push towards the conclusion of Mirage before becoming available.

Finding a Lost Book and returning it to Al-Jahiz back at the House of Wisdom will lead to various rewards, with skill points up for grabs as well.

Harbiyah Lost Book Locations

Al-Tabari: Tafsir of al-Tabari

The Lost Book in question is found underground and can be accessed via a secret entrance at the Nestorian Monastery. Once below, players will find three shelves that can be moved to open up access to a hole in the wall. Squeeze through, and the Lost Book can be yours.

Kalila wa-Dimna

Found inside a locked building. In order to get inside, players can climb through an open window that is on the south side. Head down the stairs and through the metal bars; use a Throwing Knife to cause an explosion with the flammable vase. This will unlock the door below and make it possible to grab the Lost Book alongside a Historical Site.

Abbasiyah Lost Book Location

Al-Kwarizmi: Al-Jabr

This particular tome is found in the upper levels of a house that is seemingly inaccessible. However, attack the front door that is made of wood to break it, and then move the shelf inside towards you to gain access to the Lost Book.

Karkh Lost Book Location

The Banu Musa: Book of Ingenious Devices

Head to the Harbor Camp area in the northwest of Karkh, and in a house nearby lies the book. To get it, look for a window that has bars, this allows you to throw a Throwing Knife through the opening to break the lock on the opposite window. Climb through and claim your prize.

Wilderness Lost Book Locations

Suleimain al-Tajir: Accounts of China and India

This particular Lost Book is found in the Tuesday Market location, which is south of Karkh and outside the city walls. Find the guard house and climb the ladder inside to get to your prize.

Kitab Al-Zahif

A Lost Book that isn’t being counted as such in Mirage, look for this at the Historical Site, Seleucia-on-the-Tigris, which is all the way in the southeast area of the map among the swamps. Here, here is a mini puzzle to solve. Climb up the columns/ladders and grab the explosive, chuck it at the destructible floor to unearth the Lost Book.

Round City Lost Book Location

Al-Sikkit: Diwan Abu Nu’as

Only available once players have completed the main quest, The Serpent’s Nest, otherwise, the door leading to the Lost Book will be locked. Head to the Palace of the Green Dome in the Round City either via the viewpoint or jumping from the nearby Harem.

Now head southeast of the place, and here is a balcony that can be entered after climbing up the building. Grab the book once you are inside.

Where to find Al-Jahiz to Complete the Bookworm Quest

Now, with all seven Lost Books in hand, head to the House of Wisdom in the Abbasiyah district, which is on the western side of Baghdad. Look for the old gentleman in the library, and turn over all the books.

