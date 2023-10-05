How to Find All Historical Sites in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

A modern Assassin’s Creed game will have lots for players to do, and that’s not including the exploration part. From synchronizing many of the different viewpoints to engaging in side activities, an Assassin is meant to be a busy person. However, in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the busywork has been reduced quite significantly, leaving room for more meaningful content that can be quite educational. This guide on how to find all the Historical Sites in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will lead you on a trip through some fascinating history.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Historical Sites Locations
One of the key components when trying to get 100% completion for any of the regions in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Historical Sites have no gameplay impact whatsoever. Instead, they function as educational touchstones for players to learn more about 9th-century Baghdad, its culture, and the people from that time. As such, there can be some really interesting snippets here and there, especially for history buffs.
In total, there are 66 Historical Sites in the game that are identified as glowing orbs in the in-game world. They are not miss-able and can be grabbed at any time.
Harbiyah Historical Sites
- Alcohol Production and Consumption – Found by the side of the round. Simply head to the northern part of the territory to find this.
- Maritime Trading – An easy find on the rooftop of one of the buildings in the Northern corner of the area, south of the river.
- Expansion of Islam Through Trade – Right next to a viewpoint. Leap down and find it near one of the shelters.
- Greeks Bearing Gifts – Hard to miss, as the orb can be found just in front of some tables.
- A Difficult Succession – Just in front of the entrance into the Prince’s Palace.
- The Banu Musa Brothers – Located within the Hidden Ones’ Bureau itself. Head up the stairs to find this Historical Site.
- Ceramics and Lustrewares – Near the Metal Factory point of interest. Go north from the Factory to find it on the streets.
- Emporium of the World – Look out for the Qutrabbul Gate, and this orb can be found nearby.
- Prisons – Located just south of the Damascus Gate Prison.
- Pillars of Islam – Head to the entrance of the Great Mosque to find this particular Historical Site within a structure.
- Hajj (Pilgrimage to Mecca) – Jump up to the roofs of the Great Mosque to locate this one.
- Kalila and Dimna – Found inside a building that is locked. To gain access, look for the open window on the south side, get inside and go upstairs. From there, aim a Throwing Knife through the bars to hit the flammable pot to set off an explosion. This will unlock the door below. Be sure to grab the Lost Book here as well.
- Abbasid Revolution – Get to the Damascus Gates to find this one just a short distance away.
Abbasiyah Historical Sites
- Astronomical Instruments – Get to the Observatory and climb the roofs towards the viewpoint. It is found just on the roof below the viewpoint.
- Astronomy and Astrology – Located just below the nearby viewpoint at the Observatory.
- Majlis (Intellectual Salon) – Within the House of Wisdom itself, there is a door that can be entered in the northeast. The Historical Site is found just past it.
- Scientific Method – Also found inside the House of Wisdom, near the pervious one.
- Calculating the Earth’s Circumference – Locate the inner plaza of the House of Wisdom, and look for the giant instrument on the north side.
- House of Wisdom – To grab this one, climb up onto the southeast gate.
- Translation Movement – Near the Scriptorium, look at the southwest corner.
- Papermaking – In the western side of the region, found on the streets of the Four Markets.
- Slavery – From the previous Historical Site, head south to find this one.
- Muhtasib (Market Inspector) – Once you’re at the location shown on the screenshot below, look out for a gate. Then, climb up to the roof to find the orb.
- Arabic as a Cultural Unifier – Found on the streets, right next to a blacksmith.
- “Abbasid Style” – Climb up onto the roof of the Hammam in the area.
- Hammam – Within the Hammam itself. There is an entrance on the south side that aalows you to enter.
- Healthcare – Head to the Great Bimaristan, and locate the orb on the southwest corner.
- Dome of the Ass (Donkey) – Get to the distinct building to the southeast tip of the region, and climb up to the tip of the dome.
Karkh Historical Sites
- Taxes – Located at the Tax Collector’s Mansion, this Historical Site can be found at the entrance to the building.
- Dhimmi (Non-Muslims) – An easy find. Head to the point shown on the map down below, and then look for the orb on the roof of one of the houses in the area.
- Center of a World – Located at the Bazaar. Climb up onto the rooftops to find this one.
- Bazaar – From the Bazaar, go to the northeast entrance and look up. The orb can be found on a rope on the higher levels.
- Textiles – Near a carpet shop. Take the stairs up in order to find it.
- Perfumes – In the Oil Maker’s District. Look for the orb at the front of the shop.
- Table Manners – Another easy orb to locate. Just look on the roof of a house in the area once you reach the marker shown on the map down below.
- Ghilman (Servant Soldiers) – Head west from the Officer’s Club and look for this one on the roof.
- Abbasid Army – Head to The Great Garrison and look at the west side of the area.
- The Abbasids… and their Rivals – Look for a crane in the area, climb up to find the shiny orb awaiting interaction.
- Baghdadi Exports – Located off the shore on a boat, climb up the mast to find this Historical Site.
Round City Historical Sites
- Judges and Judicial System – Enter the Mazalim Courts and locate the orb within the building.
- Education System – From the Mazalim Courts, head east to find this on a rooftop.
- Shurta (Police) – Found west of the Shurta Headquarters on the streets.
- Animals at Court – Find this one on a crane that is found on one of the nearby rooftops.
- Caliph’s Mother – Journey to the Harem but do not go inside just yet. Round the corner to the northeastern side to find this one.
- Eunuchs – Keep going to the southside entrance of the Harem for this Historical Site.
- Harem – Inside the Harem proper, climb to the western rooftops to find the orb.
- Gardens and Power – From the Harem, go west to find a wooden crane that can be used to jump over the walls. The Historical Site can be found on top of the crane.
- Powers of a Caliph – Get to the rooftops and it will be hard to miss this one.
- Al-Jahiz – Can be found inside Al-Jahiz’s house. The only way in is to blow up the roof. From the roof, look for some movable shelves, specifically the ones nearest to the planters. Shift them all the way to the right to create a path. Now pick up the nearby flammable vase, and then climb up to the balcony using the shelves. Make your way across the rope and throw the vase onto the destructible area of the roof. Head inside through the hole to find the Historical Site.
- Qiyan (Singing Girls) – Another orb that is found inside a building. Look for the open window that can be found on the east side, aim a Throwing Knife, and then throw it to destroy the lock on the window. Go through the opened window to pick this one up along with an Enigma.
- Marriage and Divorce – Back on the streets, this one is more easily found and hard to miss.
- Singing and Poetry – Look for it on the streets where there are people sitting on benches,
- Barid (Postal System) – Found just outside the Postal Bureau.
Wilderness Historical Sites
- Other Palaces – Head to the northwest part of the map to find the Winter Palace. It will be located to the west of the point of interest.
- Dur-Kurigalzu – Northwest of the main city. Look south of Dur-Kurigalzu to find the orb.
- Founding of Baghdad – Head south of the previous Historical Site and viewpoint.
- Baghdad’s Canals – Located just outside of the city. Look for a canal to find the Historical Site.
- Agriculture – Follow the road north to the fields and look by the Water Mill near the river to find this orb.
- Gates of Baghdad – Found on a bridge leading into the city.
- Zubaydah bint Ja’far – Locate the Tomb of Zubaydah outside of the city and this Historical Site will be quite visible.
- Caravanserai – Find the Caravanserai to the west of the city and find the east entrance.
- Camels – From the Caravanserai, head southwest.
- The One Thousand and One Nights – Journey towards the ‘D’ of Baghdad as shown on the map. A rock formation can be found there with giant gates, and the orb will be at the entrance.
- Death and Afterlife – Outside the city to the south. Find the Gate of the Mills and move southwest to find the orb.
- Silk Roads – Go southeast to the village of Jarjaraya, and you’ll find this Historical Site on the streets.
- Seleucia-on-the-Tigris – Use your mount to travel all the way to the swamps located in the southeast corner of the map. There will be some ruins where this Historical Site can be found.
That’s all the vital information you need in order to find all the Historical Sites in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. For more help, consult our other guides on topics like how to use Eagle Vision or the best tools to use. You can also search Twinfinite for more tips and tricks.