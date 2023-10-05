How to Call Mount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

With fans used to the open-world formula in the recent entries, returning to a much more scaled-down world in Assassin’s Creed Mirage might bring a few surprises. That said, with the city of Baghdad surrounded by vast plains and deserts, there is still a need to travel efficiently without using one’s feet to do too much walking. For those who rather ride in style, this is how to call your mount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Calling Your Mount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

It’s always easy to travel long distances with the help of a friend, and in Mirage, players can count on a trusty camel steed or purchase skins that will bring a horse to their aid instead. To call a mount in either the city or the wilderness, simply hold right on the D-pad to summon a four-legged friend.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

For those in a rush, continue to hold down right on the D-pad to have Basim automatically get up on the mount for a quick getaway or a leisurely gallop to the nearest oasis. Do note that even with a mount, you can only go at a comfortable pace within the city limits. Get out of Baghdad, however, and you are free to gallop as fast as the mount can take it.

Basim is also unable to attack while using a mount, so keep in mind if you plan to rush into an outpost hoping to catch the enemy by surprise. On the other hand, enemies are free to target the Hidden One with melee and ranged attacks, so take note before committing any rash acts.

There you go, all there is to know about how to call your mount in Assassin's Creed Mirage.