With a new Assassin’s Creed game comes the familiar trappings of what it means to work in the dark to serve the light, and that is no different in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. In Basim Ibn Ishaq, players will take on the role of a street thief turned master assassin in 9th century Baghdad, and try to uncover the nefarious plots of the Order of the Ancients. Thankfully, you are not without help, and this guide on how to use Eagle Vision in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will come in handy when you prowl the streets.

Using Eagle Vision in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Just like all of the assassins before him, Basim is equipped with the ever-useful Eagle Vision, which helps to highlight a number of useful things in the game world. In order to activate this unique skill, all players have to do is press left on the D-pad.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

This will activate Eagle Vision, sending the display into an Animus-like mode, where hostiles are highlighted in red, potential blending and hiding spots are shown as white, while valuables that are hung at the waist of passersby are also shown distinctly. Another great use of Eagle Vision is to help identify locations of useful chests that appear in gold, both those that contain ammo for the various tools at your disposal, as well as those containing gear items and upgrade schematics that are usually harder to get to.

In any case, it is always useful to use Eagle Vision whenever you are stuck looking for the next step forward or just to make sure you are not missing out on anything at a location before heading to the next one.

There you go, all there is to know about how to use Eagle Vision in Assassin's Creed Mirage.