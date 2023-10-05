With Assassin’s Creed Mirage now out in the world, veteran players returning to the franchise may be surprised by the more streamlined focus of this new game. With Ubisoft intent on trimming the fat and focusing more on the stealth elements that made the series so popular, this means that Basim’s adventures are not as wide-ranging as those of Eivor or Kassandra. This applies even to things outside of assassinations and combat, with puzzles being an obvious rarity. For players hoping to get some help, here’s how to solve the Qabiha’s Chamber book puzzle in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Serpent’s Nest Book Puzzle Solution

As the game rumbles towards its conclusion, with players closer to catching Al-Bahamut, the story will eventually lead to a lavish room that has a secret chamber hidden in it. With time of the essence, players must rely on some literary knowledge to catch up with Qahiba.

Head upstairs, and there will be four different pedestals that can hold a book each, which is the way to solve this puzzle. Having already collected all four books as part of the mission, players must now determine where to place the black, blue, yellow, and white books using a famous poem by Arib, which reads:

Rage in the ocean, I’ll sweeten your storms – Blue

Scorch as the desert, I’ll bathe in your heat – Yellow

Strike as the cobra, but plunge in my breast – Black

Soar as the dove, but alight in my nest – White

The correct order in which the books are to be placed, starting from the pedestal nearest to the stairs will be Blue, Yellow, Black, and White. This order can be seen by using Eagle Vision in the room below to spot glowing symbols just above the pedestals.

Doing so successfully will lower down a bookcase, revealing the entrance to hidden tunnels and the chamber where the final assassination target awaits.

That's everything to know about how to solve the Qabiha's Chamber book puzzle in Assassin's Creed Mirage.