Naruto Shippuden Filler List

If there’s one thing anime fans are familiar with, it’s filler episodes. Filler episodes are non-canon events that usually occur in anime when the animation studio is in wait for more source material, usually in the form of new manga chapters to continue the story. As Naruto Shippuden has twenty-one seasons of content to enjoy, plenty of pesky filler pops up along the way. Don’t worry, though; we’ve listed each of these episodes below so you can note which ones to skip.

Filler episodes can be frustrating when you want to experience all the main story arks in all their glory, so it’s common to want to save the time wasted on bizarre sub-plots and feathery friends (I’m talking about you, ostriches!). Here’s a list of all filler in Naruto Shippuden so you know which episodes you can skip during your binge.

All Filler Episodes of Naruto Shippuden

Episodes 57-71

Episodes 91-112

Episodes 144-151

Episodes 170-171

Episodes 176-196

Episodes 223-242

Episodes 257-271

Episodes 279-281

Episodes 284-295

Episodes 303-320

Episodes 347-361

Episodes 376-377

Episodes 388-390

Episodes 394-413

Episodes 416-417

Episodes 422-423

Episodes 427-450

Episodes 464-468

Episodes 480-483

