Ishura – Plot & Where to Watch, Explained

With the new year comes a new season for anime, with plenty of series making a return or fresh debut. Among these new releases is Ishura, an anime based on the light novel series created by Keiso and Kureta.

If you find yourself curious about this show and are looking to jump into the action, then we’ve got all the details you’ll need, so follow along below.

Ishura Main Plot & Where to Watch the Show, Explained

Ishura is an action and fantasy anime that revolves around a group of supernatural human beings who once teamed up to take down the threat of the Demon King. Now that he’s gone, they’ve turned to fight against formidable foes and even each other to decide who is strongest of them all and worthy of the title ‘One True Hero’.

There’s Sojiro the Willow-Sword, a samurai with swordsmanship that defies the law of physics. This is the main protagonist of the series and a character who may contain a very familiar voice for anime fans, as he is voiced by Yuki Kaji, the actor responsible for portraying Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager. Aside from Sojiro, viewers will also meet other intriguing characters such as Yuno the Distant Titan, Taren the Punished, and Shark Otogiri, who all have unique skills, powers, and appearances.

If you find yourself interested in Ishura, you can watch Episode 1 via Disney+ or Hulu. This gives you plenty of time to catch up on the introduction of the show before Episode 2 drops on Jan. 10, 2024, so why not dive into the action and get a feel for the series?

That’s everything you need to know about the main plot of Ishura and where to watch the show. Now that you’ve got all the details about this new release, why not check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite? We have a variety of different anime topics to keep you entertained, such as the 15 best anime available on Netflix.