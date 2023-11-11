10 Most Impactful Songs in Attack on Titan That Hit Us Right in the Feels

Attack on Titan is a heavily emotional tale, with numerous devastating and bittersweet scenes that hit fans right in the feels. While narrative strength and character development are impressive throughout, the impact of these scenes is amplified by the incredibly powerful and moving music. To celebrate Attack on TItan’s astounding OST, we’ve collected 10 of the most memorable tracks to explore how they added to some of the series’ most breathtaking and heartbreaking moments.

Call Your Name <Gv>

The original “Call Your Name” track is already emotional enough as it is, but this variation uses a female singer instead, operating as a theme song for the highly troubled character, Annie Leonhart. This variation of the song is used as the ending credits for the Lost Girls OVA, which expands on Annie’s backstory, offering viewers hints into her internal conflict and true struggles underneath her harsh exterior.

This OVA dives into Annie’s backstory, revealing that she was an orphaned child adopted by a man who trained her relentlessly in an abusive lifestyle. This was so Annie could enter Marley’s Warrior program, with her father planning to use her as a pawn to better his own life. However, right before her departure, her father had a change of heart and apologized to her. Finally getting the parental love she’s been longing for her entire life, Annie wants nothing more than to return to him.

This is ultimately how Annie justifies doing all of the horrific things she does in the name of Marley’s plan, such as her role in Marco’s death, or slaughter of the Levi squad. This information elaborates on Annie’s harsh, cold personality and at times, lack of empathy, as being a Warrior is the only thing she has ever known, the only purpose she has ever had to live for. All Annie wants is to be able to go home and see her dad again, to feel loved and cared for, and that twisted and heartbreaking tale certainly makes “Call Your Name <Gv>” hit so much harder.

YouSeeBIGGIRL/T:T

“YouSeeBIGGIRL/T:T” will undoubtedly be one of the most memorable tracks throughout the whole Attack on Titan anime for many fans, having appeared in several key moments and big reveals. This track is most commonly used in highly impactful, emotionally heavy, and pivotal moments in the narrative—most notably, Reiner and Bertholdt’s betrayal scene. This track does an incredible job of amplifying the feelings of shock, despair, and betrayal that certain characters are feeling within these moments.

Hearing the track begin to build as Reiner reveals his wound is regenerating and the look of shock and horror on everyone’s faces as they put the pieces together, only for the music to kick off with their powerful Titan transformations, is moving. The heavy, dark melody amplifies the feelings of betrayal shown in the scouts, especially Eren, as he screams, “You damn traitors!” through his tears. This track was also a perfect choice for the flashback sequence of their moments shared.

This track is also incredibly moving during the scene in which Eren unlocks the powers of the Founding Titan. After watching Hannes get torn apart by the Smiling Titan, the fate of the scouts seems grim. However, as Eren is inspired to fight for Mikasa, he triggers this power and changes everything, creating a huge pivotal moment in the show. Watching other Mindless Titans so brutally rip apart the Smiling Titan was already a heavy moment (especially because of who she once was), but this particular track made it much more dark and memorable.

Shingeki Vn – Pf 20130524 Kyojin

I’m not crying—you’re crying! That’s right, this is the one track that can undeniably get the waterworks going for many. “Shingeki Vn – Pf 20130524 Kyojin” has been used in multiple instances to give beloved characters who were undeniably ‘good’ some very emotional send-offs during their death scenes.

The two most significant occurrences of this track were the devastating death of Sasha, portraying how the shock and sorrow wrecked her dear comrades, and the scene in which the 104th Cadets officially commit to becoming Scouts, receiving their capes after learning about Marco’s horrific death. Needless to say, this track does the job it was intended to do.

Even so much as hearing that tragic violin brings me back to the heartbreak of Sasha’s death scene, a horrible and traumatic event for the friends she left behind. Oh, and that panning scene of the Scouts all lined up in their capes, standing strong together in the darkest of times, committing to fight for a better future? “Shingeki Vn – Pf 20130524 Kyojin” is nothing less than powerful in how it uses the violin to build tension and emotion in this key moment.

Vogel im Kafig

“Vogel im Kafig” is undoubtedly one of the most emotional and memorable songs in the entirety of Attack on Titan. Primarily used to stir feelings of terror, helplessness, and sadness, this song was employed to make the scene involving the attempted capture of the Female Titan and the slaughter of the Levi Squad that much more brutal and heartbreaking. Just when it looks like the Levi Squad is getting the upper hand in the fight, Annie, as the Female Titan, rips them apart, causing a jarring change from the intense battle music to the doom and gloom of “Vogel im Kafig.”

As the Squad all crumble at the Female Titan’s unpredictable nature, she manages to scare this elite squad entirely out of everything they know, with Eren’s horrified screams amplifying the nature of this scene as they’re brutally crushed and torn to bits. As each member is slain one by one, their tragic deaths are orchestrated in subtle tones by “Vogel im Kafig.”

And then, of course, the emotional orchestra of this melody comes in full swing as Eren lets out an outraged scream and transforms, making the entire scene hit that much harder. The emotions of this dire scene and powerful track are incredibly memorable, as Eren was only instructed to transform as a last result. Upon hearing him roar, Levi and the other Scouts knew that his squad, their beloved new companions, had been wiped out.

XL-TT

If there’s one definitive moment that set the show up for success, it would be none other than the horrifying first appearance of the Colossal Titan and the breach of the walls. Watching everyone staring up at the big behemoth in absolute silent shock and terror, only for the music of “XL-TT” to kick in hands down, created one of the most memorable and iconic scenes in the entire Attack on Titan show, setting viewers up for the dark and twisted turns the story would be following.

Watching the rubble fly around, and a gust of air pressure from the Colossal Titan’s kick is a grim sight, with bodies helplessly being flung to their deaths and beloved homes being crunched underfoot – often with people still trapped inside. The haunting vocals of this track only make this mass destruction so much more vivid, with the poor civilians fleeing for their lives as the distorted rumbles and harmonies of the track lead on.

Bauklotze

Sigh. I can’t even listen to this track without wanting to curl up into a ball of emotion, reminded of the deeply moving and emotional scene of Hange’s self-sacrifice. Our beloved Commander Hange sacrifices her life during the Rumbling, fighting to slay as many Colossal Titans as possible to buy her comrades enough time to escape.

As this happens, Hange is blasted by the steam from the Colossal army, which grows so increasingly hot that it lights her on fire. Noble as ever, Hange continues to sacrifice herself in a literal blaze of glory, fighting to take down as many as she can, all while burning alive. It’s a horrifying death but a profoundly moving sacrifice that speaks volumes for her character and dedication.

“Bauklotze” is the absolute perfect track for this scene – it’s not too loud or menacing, instead opting for a more subtle and emotionally haunting vibe through melancholic piano and violin. As if that wasn’t emotional enough, watching Hange’s deceased, engulfed body fall is devastating. At this point, the vocals of “Bauklotze” pick up in volume, giving her a final send-off as her comrades narrowly escape, indicating just how dire the situation is. We’ll never forget you, Hange. Also, I’ll never forget the emotions “Bauklotze” managed to make me feel during this moment.

ətˈæk 0N tάɪtn ＜WMId>

The Rumbling is perhaps the most devastating and catastrophic event in the Attack on Titan series. Unsurprisingly, the anime would choose to use a tense and dramatic theme to amplify the sense of dread and impending doom that Eren brings with this scene of his march on Marley.

Watching the army of Colossal Titans arrive at Marley and continue their march straight through the city is nothing less than terrifying, especially when led by this remix of the original “ətˈæk 0N tάɪtn” theme. Using this theme for the horrendous Colossal march scene shows how far Eren has strayed from his original intentions and descended into a twisted and dark path, once fighting to slaughter all Titans and now fighting with the use of Titans to slaughter humanity.

Zero Eclipse

Historia Reiss has had a rather saddening life, birthed to a mother who didn’t want her and an absent father who only showed interest in her years later. To make things worse, Rod Reiss only showed interest in his daughter because he intended to use her as a pawn in his plan to obtain the Founding Titan by capturing her and Eren and having Historia eat her comrade.

Thankfully, Historia sticks to the philosophy of Ymir and lives for herself in this moment, defying Rod’s wishes and standing up for herself. “Zero Eclipse” is the song that plays as this scene unfolds, operating as an anthem for Historia finally standing firm on her own two feet. Utilizing strong female vocals, this song brings a lot of emotion as all of Historia’s anguish and pain ultimately boils over, establishing a huge turning point for her character and all she has been through.

Before Lights Out

A scene that captures the mass slaughter of the main organization within Attack on Titan’s narrative would surely be memorable enough on its own. However, “Before Lights Out” does an incredible job of making the emotions portrayed in the visuals just that much more impactful. All the viewer can do in this situation is stare in shock and horror as the Scouts are brutally slaughtered by thrown boulders from Zeke’s Beast Titan.

This is such a horrible situation to watch unfold, as the Scouts are left cornered with nowhere else to run, many of the horses are scared off, and the incoming wave of attacks kills off a huge chunk of their numbers. Watching the bodies fly all over the scream as the Scouts let out bloodcurdling screams is hard to forget, especially when such an intense symphony is bringing everything to life.

Shingekinokyojin

“Shingekinokyojin” serves as the theme song for the mysterious Eren Kruger, otherwise known as the Owl. However, the most moving use of this theme song is undoubtedly when Eren reveals his Titan Shifting powers to Grisha Jaeger. This scene occurs moments after Grisha watches his dearly beloved wife get turned into the notorious Smiling Titan before his very eyes, following e a promise to find him again as Mindless Titans, as Grisha was set to follow the same fate.

However, before Grisha is turned into a Mindless Titan, Eren Kruger interrupts the process, turning into his Titan Form and wiping out the enemy Marley Government Soldiers to ensure he keeps him safe. This is a hugely moving moment, as it indicates where the origins of the Attack Titan came from and how the quest for the Founding Titan was established with Grisha before being passed down to his son, Eren Jaeger.