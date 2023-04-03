Zombie Battle Tycoon Roblox Codes

Image Source: InfinityBattles

One of the best parts of Roblox is that the creators of all the individual games are able to implement codes to let players unlock extra items or money. While searching out these codes can mean checking multiple sources, we have a handy place to see them all at once. Here are all the active and expired codes for Zombie Battle Tycoon in Roblox.

All Active Zombie Battle Tycoon Codes in Roblox

As of April 3, 2023, there are eight active codes for players to redeem, and they all offer the exact same benefit. In total, you can earn up to 400,000 Cash for use in Zombie Battle Tycoon.

apc: 50,000 Cash

Artillery: 50,000 Cash

Crash: 50,000 Cash

Exosuit: 50,000 Cash

Hardcore: 50,000 Cash

Mission: 50,000 Cash

Pirate: 50,000 Cash

SENTRY: 50,000 Cash

Soldier: 50,000 Cash

All Expired Zombie Battle Tycoon Codes in Roblox

Zombie Battle Tycoon was first available for Roblox players in December of 2022, and since then, only two codes have expired.

BUNKER: 50,000 Cash

Zombie: 50,000 Cash

How to Redeem Zombie Battle Tycoon Codes

Code redemption in Zombie Battle Tycoon is rather simple. While playing the game, you only need to press the thumbs-up icon on the left side of the screen, which will bring up a Redeem Code text box. Make sure you type the code correctly as they are case sensitive, and one of them is in all capitals.

