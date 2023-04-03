Team Nessie Wins Latest Splatfest in Splatoon 3

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This Splatfest result is solid evidence that Nessie does, in fact, actually exist.

The latest Splatoon 3 Splatfest has come to an end, and Team Nessie has been crowned the winner. It overcame its competition and beat both Team Aliens and Team Bigfoot to decide which cryptid creature is real.

The categories that decided the winner were a sneak peak round, popularity, open battles, pro battles, and tricolor battles.

Team Nessie won two of those five categories. The final score of the Splatfest was 30-15-12. Here was the breakdown of which team won each category and how many points they were awarded:

Sneak Peak – Aliens (7 points)

Popularity – Aliens (8 points)

Open Battles – Nessie (12 points)

Pro Battles – Bigfoot (12 points)

Tricolor Battles – Nessie (18 points)

The Splatfest lasted all weekend long, starting on Friday evening and lasting through Sunday evening. After the first half ended on Saturday night, Team Nessie was the leading team, and Tricolor matches began.

This was the fifth official Splatoon 3 Splatfest since the release of the game last year in September. During the last Splatfest in February, Team White Chocolate swept Team Milk Chocolate and Team Dark Chocolate to determine which type of chocolate is the best.

All participants of the Splatfest will receive Super Sea Snails, which are used to add sub ability slots on gear and reroll gear abilities; the higher rank you earned while battling during the Splatfest the more Super Sea Snails you’ll receive, with Team Nessie participants earning a bonus number.

With the Splatfest now over, you can spend your time in Splatoon 3 by taking full advantage of everything that was added in Fresh Season 2023, the most recent update to the game.

Related Posts