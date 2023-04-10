Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries S++ Rank Tips

Image Source: Capcom

If you’ve already beaten the main story of Resident Evil 4 Remake but are still hankering for more, challenge yourself by taking on Mercenaries mode and getting the much coveted S++ ranks for all available characters. There’s no special prize for getting S++ rank with all characters as you’ll be able to unlock the Handcannon just with S rank, but bragging rights are always nice. Here are some tips to help you get S++ in Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries.

Grab All the Time Orbs

Image Source: Capcom

This should go without saying, but you’ll likely need all the time you can get while attempting your S++ runs in Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries. As soon as the stage starts, do a sweep of the entire level to grab all the green time orbs while also taking out the enemies in your way.

The time orbs can add up to 90 seconds to your timer, giving you plenty of time to run and recover whenever you get overwhelmed. In addition to that, you also get small time bonuses for enemy kills. Headshots give you two seconds, knife kills give you four seconds, and you can also get up to 30 seconds by killing the more powerful elite enemies.

Activate Mayhem Mode Wisely

Image Source: Capcom

New to Resident Evil 4 Remake’s version of Mercenaries is Mayhem Mode, which you can activate by pressing L3 and R3 together. Once activated, you’ll receive 1,000 points for every shot you fire, and this adds up insanely quickly. The Mayhem gauge also depletes very quickly, though, so you’ll absolutely need to make the most of it whenever it’s available to you.

A good strategy is to use explosives to take out large groups of enemies at once with it activated, though you can’t go wrong with just firing like a mad man as well. Your rate of fire goes up with Mayhem Mode activated; just make sure you’re not wasting it by running around looking for enemies.

Kill the Chickens

Image Source: Capcom

Whenever you happen to see a chicken running around the level in Mercenaries, shoot it. It’ll have a chance of dropping a golden egg, which you can then pick up to rack up 50,000 bonus points. Not only does the golden egg give you a huge score boost, you can also consume it to restore all of your HP at once.

The chickens aren’t guaranteed to drop a golden egg whenever you kill them, but there’s no harm in shooting them down when you see one.

Know the Enemy Limit

Image Source: Capcom

Finally, and most importantly, do be aware that there’s a limit of 150 enemy spawns in Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries. Once you kill 150 enemies, that’s pretty much it. No other enemies will spawn even if you still have plenty of time left in the level.

While it’s pretty difficult to even reach that enemy limit in a level, you do want to be at least a little conscientious of how you’re killing them and how you’re racking up your combos if you want to go for that S++ rank. It’s imperative that you try to chain your kills as much as possible, and avoid breaking the combo as best you can.

And that does it for our tips for getting S++ rank in Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

