Pokemon GO Regieleki Debut Is the Game’s Least Shocking Recent News

Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Much to the surprise of no Pokemon GO fans, Regieleki is on its way to Pokemon GO. Just like with Regidrago before it, this Electric-type Legendary Pokemon will only be available to catch for a limited time. That’s because Regieleki will be joining the game via the relatively new elite raids. These raids are only accessible in-person and they only appear at three set times in a single day.

The good news is that elite raids don’t require the use of any new items. Premium Battle Passes will still work if you’re looking to take on the final member of the Regi family debuting in Pokemon GO. Just don’t let time pass by too quickly or else you’ll miss the opportunity to get Regieleki. In less than one week, it’ll be appearing in elite raids on Apr. 9 at 11 AM, 2 PM, and 5 PM local time.

Any players who complete a Regieleki elite raid will get a new Special Research story. This new set of tasks will reward players who complete it with Candy for Regirock, Regice, and Registeel. It’s currently unclear how many steps there will be to reach the end of the Special Research.

With the debut of Regidrago last month and Regieleki this month, it seems like these elite raids are starting to become monthly events. There’s no indication of which Pokemon will be featured next in elite raids, but the safe money would be on it featuring yet another debuting Legendary Pokemon up until that doesn’t happen.

The Pokemon GO team’s full announcement of Regieleki’s debut in Pokemon GO can be found right here.

Related Posts