Liam Hemsworth Looks the Part in The Witcher Season 4 First Look

The Witcher has been a smash hit that helped cement avowed gamer Henry Cavill as a Hollywood superstar. In fact, it arguably solidified the trend of good adaptations of video games. However, it came as a surprise when Cavill stepped back from the role.

At the time, it seemed that this would allow Cavill to devote more time to his role as Superman. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. decided to take the DCEU in a new direction, which meant recasting the role.

While Cavill landed on his feet, that still left a Geralt-sized hole open in The Witcher. Luckily, this slot was soon filled by The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth. Now, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have our first look at Hemsworth in character as Geralt.

Image Source: Entertainment Weekly

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” wrote Cavill on his Instagram page. “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him. Enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

The news came as a disappointment to many fans, as Cavill’s performance as Geralt of Riviera has been routinely praised. While we don’t know yet how Hemsworth’s performance will be received, it’s safe to say he looks the part. Despite the age disparity, the styling goes a long way towards making Hemsworth appear formidable.

“His look has been in development for over a year, so it’s thrilling to finally share an official sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia,” said The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, in an exclusive statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from Day 1 — scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all! We’re having so much fun filming season 4 and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us.”

