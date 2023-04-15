Is XDefiant Free To Play?

Will XDefiant be free to play? Is it now? Answered.

Ubisoft’s upcoming FPS has been a hot topic given its Beta’s recent launch. The fast-paced shooter became available after Alpha testing earlier this year. But is it free to play in Beta, and will XDefiant be free when it comes out?

Ubisoft Confirm XDefiant Will Be Free To Play

Both the XDefiant Beta and the upcoming full game will be completely free to play. You can gain access to the Beta by watching a partnered Twitch streamer or registering for access with Ubisoft.

In an April 13 tweet, the developers also confirmed that the full version of the game, currently without an exact release date, will be free to play when it launches.

We're seeing some confusion so there's one topic we want to clear up…yes, XDefiant will be FREE-to-play when the game launches! — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) April 13, 2023

That’s applicable whatever your platform. Note though that the beta is only available to PS5, Xbox One and PC players. The full game will also be coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

The arena FPS drops players into a fast paced shooter based around various Factions, each of which offers slightly different gear and abilities. Most comparable to Call of Duty or Rainbow Six Siege, it’s respawn action that a lot of people have been enjoying in the Beta. If you want to gain access, check out how you can here.

That’s everything to know about about XDefiant and whether it will be free to play. In short, it will be. For all the latest, check out the related content below.

