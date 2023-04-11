Is Persona 3 Finally Getting a Much-Needed Remake?

Image via Aniplex of America

Persona 3 Portable may have just been ported to modern-day consoles, but it looks like a Persona 3 Remake could be right around the corner. A leaked video from SEGA seems to hint that something is in the works.

hope they officially announce this pic.twitter.com/EcTKC21tJG — aikaangelica (@AVtoGAMEnoYAMI) April 4, 2023

Twitter user @AVtoGAMEnoYAMI shared a four-second clip of Yukari that featured her persona and Yukari attacking with her bow. The animation style is unlike anything seen in a game with Yukari in it.

The original tweet was asking for an official announcement regarding the clip in response to news about the upcoming Persona news. And, according to the same Twitter user, this clip came from an internal meeting with SEGA Japan in 2021.

There were already rumors of a Persona 3 Remake, and the clip in question seems to confirm it. However, the free-to-play mobile game, Persona 5: The Phantom X also features a similar art design.

The mobile game is supposed to be centered around Persona 5 specifically. This could have been changed in the two years between the leaked clip and the mobile game news. There have also been teases from Atlus about other Persona news on the horizon, so who knows what this could mean.

To top everything off, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 3 itself (and FES) have plenty of differences. This could easily be leaked footage for a Persona 3 Remake.

