Image via Hoyoverse

Getting Pepper is easy once you know how to do it.

There are all sorts of ingredients to use in Genshin Impact. Some are fantasy fruits and berries, like Valberries, while others are real-life seasonings, like Salt and Pepper. While some seasonings are easy to create, Pepper isn’t one that’s available to craft. Here’s how to get Pepper in Genshin Impact.

Where to Find Pepper in Genshin Impact

In order to get Pepper, players will need to head to General Goods shops around Teyvat. The easiest one to get to is Blanche’s shop in Monstadt, which is located beside the Crafting Table and across from The Good Hunter restaurant. Luckily, this is right beneath the Waypoint at the lower end of the city.

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

In Liyue Harbor, Genshin Impact Pepper is sold by Dongsheng’s store Second Life. His store is located at the top part of the Eastern side of the city, to the Southeast of the Waypoint there. In Inazuma City, Aoi sells Pepper at Tsukumomono Groceries. She’s located right in front of the Northern Waypoint in the city.

Sumeru has two General Goods stores that sell Pepper in Genshin Impact. In Port Ormos, Rama sells Pepper as a Spice Merchant. You can find her directly by the Western Waypoint in the port city.

In Sumeru City, Hamawi sells Pepper at Sumeru General Goods. This is the trickiest General Goods store to find, but you can do so by following the path going up and to the left of the Southwest Waypoint in the city.

How Much Does Pepper Cost?

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Genshin Impact Pepper costs the same in every General Goods shop around Teyvat at 80 Mora a unit. Luckily, every shop has 100 in stock, and it refreshes daily – you should be able to get all the Pepper you need whenever you need it.

That’s everything there is to know about how to get pepper in Genshin Impact. For more helpful cooking guides, check out our Dandelion Seeds guide, Mint guide, and Spices from the West guide!

Related Posts