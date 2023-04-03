Giant Koraidon & Miraidon Plushes Are the Perfect Addition to Any Pokemon Trainer’s Collection

Image via The Pokemon Center

Miraidon and Koraidon have officially arrived at The Pokemon Center. The plushies are both 27 inches tall, making them the perfect height for both displaying and snuggling.

Miraidon’s stuffed form features it laying on its legs, and there’s a lot of detail on the electrifying power running through it. On the other hand, Koraidon is shown standing on its hind legs/tail, and its antennas look larger than they do in-game.

The Legendary dragons from Paldea aren’t the only ‘mons available in plushies from The Pokemon Center. The starters, Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco, are also able to be purchased (with keychain forms as well). Lechonk can also be bought from The Pokemon Center.

None of the other plushies stand quite as tall, though. In fact, Koraidon and Miraidon are bigger than most of the stuffed Pokemon on the site.

The plushies have outstanding reviews as customers praised both the design and quality of them. Considering The Pokemon Center is the verified Pokemon retailer, it’s a pretty safe spot to drop some serious cash on Poke plushies in general.

Keep in mind that The Pokemon Center generally runs through items extremely quickly, so don’t wait to snatch up Miraidon and Koraidon. The box legendaries from Pokemon Scarlet/Violet may not be from the most loved entry to the series, but collectors are bound to nab these large finds.

