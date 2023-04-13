Final Fantasy XVI Shows Off Big Beefy Kaiju Fights in Latest State of Play

Image Source: Square Enix

In the latest Final Fantasy XVI State of Play, we got a chance to check out a lot more of what to expect in Square Enix’s upcoming polygonal magnum opus.

The game will see us take up the role of Clive Rosfield across various points of his life, starting in his twenties before proceeding to his flirty thirties, with an additional flashback to his traumatic teenage years alongside his brother Joshua.

Of course, combat is firmly rooted in real-time, however those with an affinity for the RPG trappings of yesteryear can experiment with Clive’s progression through ability customization. Depending on the Eikon they’re derived from, they will have different features that reflect that beast’s abilities. This allows players the chance to build their protagonist in a manner that suits their style, and should offer plenty of in-depth tinkering to find the perfect match.

Speaking of Eikons, the burly brutes played a heavy role in the State of Play, with a sizeable chunk of attention given specifically to the one-on-one scrapes they engage in. Featuring familiar faces such as Ifrit, Bahamut, and Phoenix, each fight has a unique wrinkle to it that sets it apart. Some battles take place in the sky, while others are merciless ground-and-pound maulings with debris flying everywhere.

Also of interest, a Story Mode will be available to those who would prefer to focus on the game’s narrative, equipping them with various accessories that should aid them in blitzing through tough segments. The nature of these accessories is unclear, though branding it as something other than “easy” or “assisted” mode may prove more appealing to those adverse to real-time combat.

All up, Final Fantasy XVI is on-track to be a worthy entry into this iconic series when it releases as a timed exclusive for the PS5 on June 22, 2023. For more on all things fantasy, final or otherwise, feel free to browse the links below.

Related Posts