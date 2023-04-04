All Anime Release Dates in 2023

Image Source: ufotable

Every year, anime just seems to keep getting better. Whether it’s an adaptation of everyone’s favorite action manga or a Netflix original slice-of-life, there’s something solid to watch for both casual and hardcore viewers alike.

Thankfully, it looks like 2023 is going to be another crazy year for the genre, as there’s already been a boatload of new and returning anime announced. With that in mind, we’ve gone ahead and detailed just about everything you could ever need regarding releases for the coming year, including a handful of debut anime that are airing for the first time.

You’ll see each upcoming anime broken down by release dates and windows, as well as special movies and titles that are assumed to come out within the year. Lastly, the titles in bold are the ones that are seen as the most highly anticipated of the bunch, so be sure to keep an eye out for those.

Winter 2023

The Way of the Househusband Season 2 – Jan. 1, 2023 (J.C. Staff)

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 – Jan. 4, 2023 (BONES)

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! – Jan. 4, 2023 (Lay-duce)

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague – Jan. 4, 2023 (Zero-G)

Tsurune Season 2 – Jan. 4, 2023 (Kyoto Animation)

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady – Jan. 4, 2023 (Diomedéa)

Technoroid Overmind – Jan. 4, 2023 (Doga Kobo)

Spy Classroom – Jan. 5, 2023 (WIT STUDIO)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Part 2 – Jan. 5, 2023 (J.C. Staff)

Revenger – Jan. 5, 2023 (Ajia-do Animation Works)

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World – Jan. 5, 2023 (Cloud Hearts)

ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! – Jan. 5, 2023 (Studio Bind)

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale – Jan. 6, 2023 (J.C. Staff)

My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog – Jan. 6, 2023 (Quad)

Giant Beasts of Ars – Jan. 6, 2023 (Asahi Production)

Farming Life in Another World – Jan. 6, 2023 (Zero-G)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Jan. 6, 2023 (Tatsunoko Production)

Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte – Jan. 6, 2023 (Tezuka Productions)

Nijiyon Animation – Jan. 6, 2023 (Sunrise)

A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized – Jan. 6, 2023 (LAN Studio)

Buddy Daddies – Jan. 6, 2023 (P.A. Works)

Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown Arc – Jan. 7, 2023 (Liden Films)

Trigun Stampede – Jan. 7, 2023 (Studio Orange)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II – Jan. 7, 2023 (Silver Link)

Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army – Jan. 7, 2023 (Encourage Films)

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement – Jan. 7, 2023 (Felix Film)

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack – Jan. 8, 2022 (Telecom Animation Film)

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World – Jan. 7, 2023 (Studio Blanc)

In/Spectre Season 2 – Jan. 8, 2023 (Brain’s Base)

Handyman Saitō in Another World – Jan. 8, 2023 (C2C)

By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 – Jan. 8, 2023 (Maho Film)

The Tale of Outcasts – Jan. 8, 2023 (Ashi Productions)

Mou Ippon! – Jan. 8, 2023 (Bakken Record)

Vinland Saga Season 2 – Jan. 9, 2023 (MAPPA)

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari – Jan. 9, 2023 (Bandai Namco Pictures)

The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 – Jan. 9, 2023 (Madhouse)

Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire – Jan. 9, 2023 (Studio Comet)

Ayakashi Triangle – Jan. 9, 2023 (Connect)

High Card – Jan. 9, 2023 (Studio Hibari)

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible – Jan. 10, 2023 (Pine Jam)

Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World – Jan. 10, 2023 (Frontier Works)

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill – Jan. 10, 2023 (MAPPA)

Ooyukiumi no Kaina (Kaina of the Great Snow Sea) – Jan. 11, 2023 (Polygon Pictures)

The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made Season 2 – Jan. 13, 2023 (Hotline)

Hikari no Ō – Jan. 14, 2023 (Signal.MD)

Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 2 – Jan. 14, 2023 (Studio JEMI)

The Fire Hunter – Jan. 14, 2023 (Signal.MD)

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – Jan. 19, 2023 (Studio Deen)

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 – Jan. 26, 2023 (Graphinica Yumeta Company)

Make My Day – Feb. 2, 2023 (5 Inc.)

Aggretsuko Season 5 – Feb. 16, 2023 (Fanworks)

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 – March 4, 2023 (MAPPA)

Spring 2023

Hell’s Paradise – April 1, 2023 (MAPPA)

Heavenly Delusion – April 1, 2023 (Production I.G)

MIX Season 2 – April 1, 2023 (OLM)

Edens Zero Season 2 – April 2, 2023 (J.C. Staff)

Tousouchuu: Great Mission – April 2, 2023 (Toei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart – April 2, 2023 (Shin-Ei Animation)

My Home Hero – April 2, 2023 (Tezuka Productions)

My Clueless First Friend – April 2, 2023 (Studio Signpost)

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 – April 2, 2023 (Madhouse)

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 (Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch!) – April 3, 2023 (EMT Squared)

The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far – April 3, 2023 (EMT Squared)

In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 – April 3, 2023 (J.C. Staff)

Beyblade Burst QuadStrike – April 3, 2023 (OLM Team Abe)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too – April 4, 2023 (Millepensee)

Skip and Loafer – April 4, 2023 (P.A. Works)

Kizuna no Allele – April 4, 2023 (Wit Studio)

Alice Gear Aegis Expansion – April 4, 2023 (Nomad)

Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 – April 5, 2023 (Yumeta Company)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 – April 6, 2023 (Studio Kafka)

KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World – April 6, 2023 (Studio Palette)

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! – April 6, 2023 (studio Drive)

Yuri is My Job! – April 6, 2023 (Passione)

Dr. Stone Season 3 – April 6, 2023 (TMS Entertainment)

THE [email protected] Cinderella Girls U149 – April 6, 2023 (CygamesPictures)

Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story Season 2 – April 7, 2023 (Bandai Namco Pictures)

Opus.COLORs – April 7, 2023 (C-Station)

Kawaisugi Crisis (Too Cute Crisis) – April 7, 2023 (SynergySP)

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! – April 7, 2023 (Liden Films)

Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2 – April 8, 2023 (Studio Seven Arcs)

Gunma-chan Season 2 – April 8, 2023 (Ascension)

Otaku Elf – April 8, 2023 (C2C)

Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers – April 8, 2023 (Bibury Animation Studios)

Mashle – April 8, 2023 (A-1 Pictures)

Megami no Cafe Terrace – April 8, 2023 (Tezuka Productions)

Rokudo’s Bad Girls – April 8, 2023 (Satelight)

My One-Hit Kill Sister – April 8, 2023 (Studio Gekko)

A Galaxy Next Door – April 9, 2023 (Asahi Production)

World Dai Star – April 9, 2023 (Lerche)

Summoned to Another World…Again?! – April 9, 2023 (Studio Elle)

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Part 2 – April 9, 2023 (Sunrise Studios)

Blue Orchestra – April 9, 2023 (Nippon Animation)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 – April 9, 2023 (ufotable)

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion – April 10, 2023 (Typhoon Graphics)

Dead Mount Death Play – April 11, 2023 (Geek Toys)

Insomniacs After School – April 11, 2023 (United Productions)

Oshi no Ko – April 12, 2023 (Doga Kobo)

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 3 – April 12, 2023 (Studio Deen)

The Marginal Service – April 12, 2023 (Studio 3Hz)

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage – April 14, 2023 (Wit Studio)

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts – April 20, 2023 (J.C. Staff)

Ultraman Final Season – May 11, 2023 (Animal Logic)

Summer 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 – July 6, 2023 (MAPPA)

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 – July 2023 (BONES)

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence – July 2023 (Doga Kobo)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation – July 2023 (Pierrot)

My Happy Marriage – July 2023 (Kinema Citrus)

Horimiya: Piece – July 2023 (CloverWorks)

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 – July 2023 (Maho Film)

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 – July 2023 (J.C. Staff)

Sweet Reincarnation – July 2023 (TO Books)

Helck – July 2023 (Satelight)

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2 – July 2023 (J.C. Staff)

Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon – July 2023 (Studio Gokumi)

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior – July 2023 (OLM)

Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses – July 2023 (GoHands)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout – July 2023 (LIDENFILMS)

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 Part 2 – 2023 (Studio 3Hz )

) Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 – July 2023 (TMS Entertainment)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 – July 2023 (Studio Bind Inc )

) Masamune-kun’s Revenge R – July 2023 (Silver Link)

Liar Liar – July 2023 (Geek Toys)

Rurouni Kenshin – July 2023 (LIDENFILMS)

Undead Girl Murder Farce – July 2023 (Lapin Track)

The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today – July 2023 (Seven Seas Entertainment)

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior – July 2023 (OLM)

Tsuyokute New Saga – July 2023 (Sotsu)

Ayaka – July 2023 (Studio Blanc)

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist – July 2023 (Studio Gokumi)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead – July 2023 (Bug Films)

Dark Gathering – July 2023 (OLM)

The [email protected] Million Live! – Aug. 18, 2023 (A-1 Pictures)

Fall 2023

Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth-hen – October 2023 (Studio Kai)

Paradox Live the Animation – October 2023 (Pine Jam)

Shangri-La Frontier – October 2023 (C2C)

Spy x Family Season 2 – October 2023 (Wit Studio and CloverWorks )

) The Kingdoms of Ruin – October 2023 (Yokohama Animation Laboratory)

Undead Unluck – October 2023 (TMS Entertainment)

Under Ninja – 2023 (Tezuka Productions)

Movies 2023

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh – Dec. 20, 2022 (Studio Deen)

Soukyuu no Fafner: Behind the Line – Jan. 20, 2023 (Production I.G)

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night – Feb. 3, 2023 (A-1 Pictures)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The First Kiss Never Ends – Feb. 14, 2023 (A-1 Pictures)

Hirano and Kagiura – Feb. 17, 2023 (Studio Deen)

Blue Giant Movie – Feb. 17, 2023 (Nut)

Doraemon Movie 42: Nobita to Sora no Utopia – March 3, 2023 (Shin-Ei Animation)

Gridman Universe – March 24, 2023 (Trigger)

Argonavis Movie: Axia – March 24, 2023 (SANZIGEN)

The Klutzy Witch – March 31, 2023 (Production I.G)

Princess Principal: Crown Handler Movie 3 – April 7, 2023 (Actas)

Suzume no Tojimari – April 12, 2023 (CoMix Wave Films)

(CoMix Wave Films) Detective Conan Movie 26: Kurogane no Submarine – April 14, 2023 (TMS/1st Studio)

PSYCHO-PASS PROVIDENCE Movie – May 12, 2023, Japan Only (Production I.G)

Amrita no Kyouen – May 26, 2023 (zelicofilm)

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King – June 16, 2023 (Pierrot)

Collar x Malice – Summer 2023 (Studio Deen)

Sailor Moon Cosmos Films – Summer 2023 (Studio Deen)

(Studio Deen) City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust – 2023 (Sunrise Studios)

Kitarou Tanjou: Gegege no Nazo – 2023 (Toei Animation)

My Next Life as a Villainess All Routes Lead to Doom! Movie – 2023 (Silver Link)

(Silver Link) Rabbits Kingdom the Movie – 2023 (Studio Sign)

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out – 2023 (CloverWorks)

Spy x Family Movie: Code: White – 2023 (Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes – 2023 (CLAP)

Ten Count – 2023 (East Fish Studio)

Tsukiuta Movie – 2023 (Studio Sign)

Witch on the Holy Night – 2023 (ufotable)

TBA 2023

A Girl & Her Guard Dog – 2023 (Pony Canyon)

Am I Actually the Strongest? – 2023 (Avex Pictures)

BASTARD!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2 – 2023 (Liden Films)

Bullbuster – 2023 (Studio NUT)

Classroom for Heroes – 2023 (Actas)

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 – 2023 (Studio Lerche)

FLCL Grunge – 2023 (Production I.G)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End – 2023 (N/A)

Goblin Slayer Season 2 – 2023 (White Fox)

Heat the Pig Liver – 2023 (N/A)

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! – 2023 (Silver Link)

I’m in Love with the Villainess – 2023 (Platinum Vision)

Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō – 2023 (Studio Palette)

Kengan Ashura Season 2 – 2023 (Larx Entertainment)

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero – 2023 (Silver Link)

MF Ghost – 2023 (Felix Film)

Mysterious Disappearances (N/A)

Onmyōji – 2023 (Studio Deen)

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 – 2023 (Silver Link)

Phoenix: Eden17 – 2023 (Studio 4°C)

Ragna Crimson – 2023 (Silver Link)

Story of a Small Senior in My Company – 2023 (N/A)

Tearmoon Empire – 2023 (Silver Link)

The Family Circumstances of the Imbalanced Witch (N/A)

The Klutzy Witch – 2023 (Production I.G)

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 – 2023 (Diomedéa)

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You Season 2 – 2023 (Seven Arcs)

Unnamed Memory – 2023 (ENGI)

Uzumaki: Spiral into Horror – 2023 (Drive)

Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha – 2023 (AXsiZ)

Don’t see one of your favorites on the list? Be sure to let us know in the comments section, and we will be sure to keep updating it accordingly as new anime are announced in 2023.

