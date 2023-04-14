A Legendary Zelda-themed Splatfest Is Coming to Splatoon 3

Featured image source: Nintendo

A legendary collaboration is happening for the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest competition. The theme will involve teams based on the Legend of Zelda series to celebrate the release of Tears of the Kingdom in May. This Splatfest asks “Which do you seek: Power, Wisdom, or Courage?”

These Splatfest teams represent the three pieces of the Triforce that the three main characters of the Legend of Zelda series hold. Specifically, the evil Ganondorf holds the Triforce of Power, Princess Zelda holds the Triforce of Wisdom, and our hero Link holds the Triforce of Courage.

Splatoon 3 players will be able to vote for which team they like the best and battle it out in Turf War matches to win the Splatfest.

A special Splatoon x The Legend of #Zelda Splatfest in #Splatoon3 is ink-coming! Will you side with #TeamPower, #TeamWisdom, or #TeamCourage?



This special in-game event runs from 5/5 at 5pm PT to 5/7 at 5pm PT! pic.twitter.com/DuzbCEIXmi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 14, 2023

This time, the Tricolor Turf War matches (which take place during the second half of the competition) will be held on a modified version of the Scorch Gorge stage. This is the portion of the Splatfest in which all three teams are represented in a match to battle it out.

You’ll be able to pick your team about a week before the Splatfest actually begins. In the week leading up to the competition, you can earn conch shells for each catalog level you achieve during the voting period and during the actual Splatfest.

The number of conch shells each team earns is one of the factors that decides the Splatfest’s winner, so it’s important to win as many as you can. These conch shells can also be traded for in-game rewards such as locker decorations and banners.

This Splatfest comes after the previous one that took place in April in which Team Nessie beat Team Aliens and Team Bigfoot.

The Legend of Zelda Splatfest will run from Friday, May 5 at 8:00 pm ET through Sunday, May 7 at 8:00 pm ET, so you have some time to decide if you will join team Power, Wisdom, or Courage.

