Ganondorf’s Voice Actor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Has Finally Been Confirmed

The new voice for the evil Gerudo king Ganondorf may sound familiar to you.

Nintendo dropped the final trailer showcasing the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom today ahead of the game’s May 12 launch, and one of the highlights was seeing and hearing Ganondorf better than we ever have before. Not only that, but we also finally have confirmation about who will be voicing the evil Gerudo king: voice actor Matthew Mercer has shared that he has taken on the role.

Many fans had tried guessing who the voice belonged to ever since we heard Ganondorf speak in a trailer for the first time, but nobody could be certain until it was officially confirmed. Of course, many had guessed that the voice was none other than Matthew Mercer’s, and those guesses were in fact correct.

The voice actor revealed the information on his Twitter account, stating that he has been “an immense Legend of Zelda fan” since his childhood. Mercer also shared a photo of himself dressed up as Ganondorf as a child to prove it.

I have been an immense Legend of Zelda fan since I was a child, and Ganondorf has been one of my favorite antagonists… to the point where I portrayed this green-skinned menace for my webseries over a decade ago! pic.twitter.com/FKqOTwg2hW — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 14, 2023

If the voice sounds familiar to you, it’s because Mercer has many other character roles across gaming and anime. A few examples include Chrom from Fire Emblem, Cole Cassidy from Overwatch, Levi from Attack on Titan, Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil 6, Yusuke Kitagawa from Persona 5, Jotaro Kujo from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and so many other roles.

You may also recognize Mercer from the web series Critical Role in which he has served as the Dungeon Master since 2015.

You’ll be able to hear more of Mercer’s take on Ganondorf when the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases on May 12 for the Nintendo Switch.

