A Final Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Is Dropping This Week, Here’s What You Need to Know

Image Source: Nintendo

March’s Nintendo Direct for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was quite massive, but it won’t end up being the game’s final showing before release. One more trailer is coming on April 13 and is officially confirmed as the last one.

The announcement doesn’t reveal anything that the trailer might show off. Presumably, it won’t be gameplay focused and will instead provide story insight into how Hyrule has changed since Breath of the Wild.

As a matter of fact, Nintendo has revealed just about everything except for the specific contents of the trailer. We even know that the trailer is only about three minutes long.

Join us on April 13th, 7 a.m. PT to watch the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom, livestreamed on our YouTube channel. The trailer will be roughly 3 minutes long.



▶️ https://t.co/cwlMFlzLAb pic.twitter.com/pTht2yUaTc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 12, 2023

It refers to the video as the “Third Trailer Livestream,” though it’s likely not because of an event tied to it. Rather, the trailer has a set unlock time, and everyone will watch it live at the same time. This isn’t a Nintendo Direct, so it is unclear how much extra production it might have. Going off how Nintendo has handled massive trailers in the past, it will likely simply go live, and that’s it.

Everyone will have to tune on on April 13 at 7 AM PT/9 AM CT/10 AM ET to see the newest trailer for themselves. The official Nintendo YouTube channel doesn’t have the stream listed among their videos, but you can find a link to it in the Tweet above or the video itself below.

Related Posts