You Can Now Continue Isaac’s Story in the Cloud
Shred some Necromorphs on the go!
Microsoft has just dropped a fairly hefty update for its popular online subscription service, Game Pass, adding Cloud, PC, and console support to a handful of new games.
Specifically, here’s the list of titles that are receiving new updates on Game Pass:
- Dead Space 2 – Cloud support
- Dead Space 3 – Cloud support
- Civilisation VI – Cloud, console, and PC support
- Guilty Gear Strive – Cloud, console, and PC support
- Valheim (Game Preview) – Console support
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Console and PC support
With the recent Dead Space remake launching to critical and commercial acclaim, it makes sense to see EA giving some love to its beloved survival horror franchise. If you’re wondering what the newly introduced Cloud support actually adds, it basically gives Game Pass subscribers the chance to play Dead Space 2 and 3 on mobile devices as long as you have a stable internet connection.
As a result, if you’re playing Dead Space 2 or 3 on Xbox Series X via Game Pass, you’ll now be able to continue your journey while you’re on the porcelain throne or while you’re on the go, if you have an appropriate device and a decent internet connection, of course. Unfortunately, however, the first Dead Space game is MIA as far as Cloud support goes, but thankfully, you can still play Visceral Games’ debut natively on Game Pass.
Elsewhere, Game Pass subscribers will now also be able to play the much-loved historical turn-based strategy game from Firaxis Games and Aspyr, Civilisation VI, across the Cloud, console, and PC.
Oh, and charming fantasy RPG Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is also a pretty sweet addition to Microsoft’s service and is absolutely worth a look for all you JRPG fans out there.
Before you go, why not check out our ranking of all the Dead Space monsters, weapons, and games.
