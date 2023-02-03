Top 5 Best Weapons in Dead Space Remake

Image Source: EA Motive

Crash-landing into the USG Ishimura was just the start of a really bad day for everybody’s favorite interstellar dogsbody, Isaac Clarke. To add insult to injury, his missus has decided to ghost his calls and, oh yeah, there are a bunch of re-animated space zombies who want to see him pushing up the daisies. Thankfully, Isaac has a myriad of weapons at his disposal to cut those pesky Necromorphs down to size. But not all of the weapons in the Dead Space remake have been created equal. So, with that in mind, here are the 5 best weapons in Dead Space remake to help give you a fighting chance. Let’s go!

Top 5 Best Guns in Dead Space Remake

5.) Contact Beam

Image Source: EA Motive via Twinfinite

Found in Chapter 4, the Contact Beam delivers a stream of high energy that totally decimates foes standing in your way. While it has a slow rate of fire and takes a few moments to warm up, its damage potential is massive, and it has the ability to slice off limbs like a surgical laser.

Its secondary fire, meanwhile, fires out a blast of energy that can knock down multiple enemies, which makes it perfect for crowd control when you’re being overwhelmed by a pack of flesh-eating Necromorphs.

4.) Ripper

Image Source: EA Motive via Twinfinite

You’ll discover the Ripper in Chapter 3, and as weapons go, it’s a real doozie. See, not only is it super fun and satisfying carving monsters into teensy-weensy sushi bites, but thanks to each blade hanging in the air for a fairly lengthy duration, the Ripper is arguably one of the most efficient weapons on offer.

Of course, if you’re opting to use its secondary fire, which shoots out blades like ricocheting bullets, then that aforementioned efficiency diminishes slightly. Still, it’s a powerful cutting tool that’s most effective in close-quarters combat.

3.) Force Gun

Image Source: EA Motive via Twinfinite

The final weapon that you find on your journey in the Dead Space remake is the Force Gun, and it’s a bit of a beast. Reminiscent of the Thunder Gun in the Call of Duty Zombies mode, this armament sends out a huge blast of kinetic energy that literally rips the skin from your monstrous adversaries. I know, ew, right?

It’s also powerful enough to knock most enemies to the floor, which gives you a little bit of breathing room to strategise your next move… which is usually — 90 percent of the time — just shoot the damn thing til it stops moving. Additionally, its secondary fire launches gravity wells that suck monsters in and leaves them exposed. Handy!

2.) Flamethrower

Image Source: EA Motive via Twinfinite

Old school Dead Space fans are probably laughing their butts off at how high the Flamethrower is on this list, but seriously: the Flamethrower in the Dead Space remake is legit OP. Yes, it used to be as useful as an underwater shower, but now, it’s one of the most dominant weapons in the entire game. This is thanks to how effective the Flamethrower is against Guardians, Pregnants, Brutes, and those tiny spider Necromorphs.

On the other hand, the Flamethrower’s alternate fire spews out a wall of flame that burns any intrepid Necromorph brave enough to walk through it. Honestly, it was pretty refreshing wielding a Flamethrower in a Dead Space game that was actually functional and effective. Nice surprise, Motive!

1.) Plasma Cutter

Image Source: EA Motive via Twinfinite

Pound-for-pound, the Plasma Cutter is easily the most powerful and most effective weapon in the entirety of the Dead Space remake. With its ability to swivel your laser bolt vertically or horizontally, the Plasma Cutter can lop off limbs quicker than a Henry VIII head-chopping contest.

There’s even a trophy and achievement tied to beating the game solely with the Plasma Cutter called One Gun, which really emphasises just how viable the weapon is on its lonesome. Seriously, don’t leave home without it, folks.

Best Weapons Loadout in Dead Space Remake

While you can carry all of your weapons in your inventory, you’re limited to only four weapon slots to switch to and fro on the fly. As a result, we thought it would be useful to put together a best switcher loadout in Dead Space remake. Here’s what we suggest:

Plasma Cutter

Flamethrower

Force Gun

Ripper

So, what do you know, that does it for our 5 best weapons in Dead Space remake. For more, here’s a feature discussing how the Dead Space remake proves that a masterpiece is never finished. Alternatively, make sure to have a gander at the relevant links down below.

Related Posts