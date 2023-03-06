Who Is James in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Image Source: Liane Hentscher/HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us Episode 8 introduces the treacherous winter arc where Ellie must do whatever it takes to survive the woods on her own. Yet, as she explores the forest, she encounters several strangers, including David and James. In this guide, we’ll focus on one character by explaining who James is in HBO’s The Last of Us.

James in HBO’s The Last of Us, Explained

James is presumably the second in command of a survivalist group led by David, the main antagonist of the winter segment. Like many others in the apocalyptic world, he is determined to endure and help his faction by collecting food and supplies, even if it comes at the cost of another life. But, of course, this becomes a problem for Ellie as she gradually finds herself in trouble with the terrifying group.

As for the actor who plays James, you may recognize him as the voice for Joel in the video game series, Troy Baker. However, the character is entirely different from Joel, and Troy has expressed that fans will probably “hate” him in an interview with Deadline, given that he is now a part of a sinister gang.

Is James in the Original The Last of Us Game?

Those who didn’t play the original series should note that James is in The Last of Us video game. Although he played a minor role in this rendition, the HBO show expands the storyline of David’s group by showcasing their point of view. The TV series more or less follows the same narrative as the games, so there shouldn’t be too many surprises for longtime fans.

On the other hand, viewers can see more of James’ characteristics as he talks to David, which wasn’t explicitly clear in the original.

That does it for our explanation of James in HBO’s The Last of Us. If you want to learn more about the latest episode, you can find out why David wants to save Ellie. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content.

Related Posts