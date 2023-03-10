Ever wondered which Valorant Agent best suits your personality?

Each of the 22 different Agents in Valorant feature is equipped with utility according to the role they’re designed to fill: Duelists strike first in firefights; Initiators help their team burst onto sites; defensive-minded Sentinels lock down areas of the map, while Controllers block off lines of sight and dictate the flow of the game.

So, which do you consider best suited to your playstyle? Of course, we recommend experimenting with all of them and finding out in a hands-on exercise, but since not all of them are available when you first start the game, and Riot has added a bunch since release, we’re hoping this personality quiz should give you a good idea of whose contract to unlock first.

Related: Valorant Agents’ Real Names on Upcomer

And for those veteran players who have already long been playing the game, here’s hoping you’ll find some entertainment in seeing if our very scientific methodology nails the sort of Agent you like playing. Perhaps, you’ll even discover you’ve had it wrong all this time? Let’s find out.

Note that this quiz has now been updated to include Gekko, the game’s latest creature-wielding initiator from Los Angeles. If you’re new to the game and are considering unlocking him first then hopefully this quiz helps you decide what to do!

Which Valorant Agent Suits Your Playstyle? Take This Personality Quiz to Find Out Between tactical shooters such as Counter-Strike and hero-shooters like Overwatch, which are you most familiar with? Tactical Shooters Hero Shooters Neither, I'm knew to both types. Be honest, do you consider yourself to have excellent aim? Are you confident in playing the role of top-fragger for your team? Yes, I have extremely accurate aim and I feel confident that my team can rely on me to consistently frag. No, I know how to play FPS games, but I don't consider my best skill to be raw aim. My aim is decent and I'm a veteran FPS player, though perhaps more of an all-round player than a pure fragger. Which of these attributes do you see as best describing your preferred playstyle? Stealth Aggro (aggressive) Tactical Support Defensive Between the following options, which of the options below do you consider most valuable? The ability to control areas using smoke. Blinding enemy players with flashes. Neither, just give me more firepower! In a clutch situation, which of the following sounds most useful? Raw firepower to overcome enemies in firefights. Surveillance to gain intel. Blind/Flashing my enemies What sort of utility should an Ultimate ability provide in your opinion? Something to increase my fragging potential. Something that immediately gives my entire team an advantage. Something awkward to deal with that confuses and/or deceives the enemy. Do you prefer holding angles defensively and communicating tactics or playing aggressively and seeking out engagements? I prefer defending in Valorant. Attacking suits my playstyle better. Which of the below scenarios best describes your typical playstyle? I thrive in chaos, using aggression and confidence to score frags when enemy players are likely to be discombobulated. I lurk across maps, scoring frags by surprising enemies with high IQ plays they never see coming. I am consistently valuable to my team, winning rounds through communication and clever positioning. Are you typically good with a sniper rifle? Yes No I'm not bad, but I prefer to rifle. How confident are you using your microphone to communicate with players and make important tactical calls? Very, this is how I like to play tac-shooters like Valorant Not really, I'm not much of a talker and prefer to focus on gameplay I don't mind calling out my utility, but I'm not a shot-caller who is going to lead the team. Do you prefer attacking, defending, or a mix of both? Attacking Defending Both How Creative & studious do you consider yourself as a player? Very. I like practising setups/lineups and executes to use in-game. Not really. I don't mind using utility but I have no patience for learning lineups. Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this quiz, why not check out our recent Valorant trivia quiz and test your knowledge of the game and its lore? We also have other quizzes related to the game, such as naming callouts in Valorant based on an image, and one to help you choose between Phantom and Vandal.

Related Posts