Which Valorant Agent Suits Your Playstyle? Take This Personality Quiz to Find Out
Ever wondered which Valorant Agent best suits your personality?
Each of the 22 different Agents in Valorant feature is equipped with utility according to the role they’re designed to fill: Duelists strike first in firefights; Initiators help their team burst onto sites; defensive-minded Sentinels lock down areas of the map, while Controllers block off lines of sight and dictate the flow of the game.
So, which do you consider best suited to your playstyle? Of course, we recommend experimenting with all of them and finding out in a hands-on exercise, but since not all of them are available when you first start the game, and Riot has added a bunch since release, we’re hoping this personality quiz should give you a good idea of whose contract to unlock first.
Related: Valorant Agents’ Real Names on Upcomer
And for those veteran players who have already long been playing the game, here’s hoping you’ll find some entertainment in seeing if our very scientific methodology nails the sort of Agent you like playing. Perhaps, you’ll even discover you’ve had it wrong all this time? Let’s find out.
Note that this quiz has now been updated to include Gekko, the game’s latest creature-wielding initiator from Los Angeles. If you’re new to the game and are considering unlocking him first then hopefully this quiz helps you decide what to do!
Which Valorant Agent Suits Your Playstyle? Take This Personality Quiz to Find Out
If you enjoyed this quiz, why not check out our recent Valorant trivia quiz and test your knowledge of the game and its lore? We also have other quizzes related to the game, such as naming callouts in Valorant based on an image, and one to help you choose between Phantom and Vandal.
- How Well Do You Know Valorant’s Agents? Take This Quiz to Find Out
- Valorant’s Oni 2.0 Knife Blasted as Overpriced & ‘Pay-to-Lose’ by Players
- Valorant North American Challengers Viewers Guide: All Teams, Schedule, Matches, & Results
- Valorant Players Warn Against a Game-Breaking Bug That Reveals Enemy Positions
- Valorant Players Think Agents Take Too Long to Unlock for New Players