Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite has released the latest set of Oathbound quests that have been continually added throughout Chapter 4 Season 1. This will be the last set of quests for the season, as Season 2 is fast approaching. Like previous quests, you are going to have to search for plenty of objects around the map. Here is where to search for Ancient Text at Shattered Slabs in Fortnite.

Search for Ancient Text at Shattered Slabs in Fortnite

One of the Oathbound quests deep into the last set is to “search for Ancient Text at Shattered Slabs.” This quest is pretty straightforward as all three of the Ancient Text are marked on the map and easy to grab in one game if you’re lucky.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

All three Ancient Texts are located in Shattered Slabs. The first is found in a house in the northern section, according to the map above, near the respawn van. The second is in a shack just south of the first one, between the cliff and shallow water. Finally, the third is in a shack in the southern most part of the location.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Here is what the Ancient Text looks like as all three are placed on the ground and brightly shine. You know you will be close when a blue diamond icon with an exclamation point will appear on your screen. Simply interact with it to collect it and be onto the next quest.

That is where to search for Ancient Text at Shattered Slabs in Fortnite. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage as it enters Chapter 4 Season 2, and follow the links below for other helpful guides on things you may have missed this season like how to complete all Cipher Quests.

Related Posts