Where To Find Guitar in Sons of the Forest

With Sons of the Forest has come the addition of tools, weapons, and other items that can be found while exploring its extensive island map. Some of the weapons that the recently released The Forest sequel offers serve as items that are both silly and useful, making for a more fun experience overall. One of these items is the Guitar, an instrument that functions as a melee weapon. If you are wondering where to find the Guitar in Sons of the Forest, read on below so you too can play a mad riff and kill crazed mutants at the same time.

Sons of the Forest Guitar Location

The first thing that you are going to need to do before you find the Guitar in Sons of the Forest is pull up your GPS map and locate the area found below. The Guitar will be found within a bunker that requires the use of a Maintenance Keycard to gain access. If you have obtained this item already then you can proceed to the cave.

The cave’s entrance should be right at the top of a river bend, and you will need to proceed inside with your lighter or flashlight ready to light your way through the darkness. Once you are in, follow these steps to get the Guitar:

Walk to the end of the cave and then the end of the hallway that you enter Once you have reached the door at the end of the hallway, go left and make your way through the tunnel Go right at the end of the tunnel and proceed until you reach the door that requires your Maintenance Keycard Use the card and enter a large hall in which you need to proceed left from the music area Pass on by the gym and go right until you find a glass door to pass through Go up the stairs there on the left nearby the dining tables Enter the bar after passing by the swimming area and you will see the Guitar sitting on the table as shown in the image below

Once you have spotted the guitar, all you need to do is walk up to it and press “E” on your keyboard to place it in your inventory. From there you can click on it to equip it and use it as a weapon. Your character will play a sweet riff the first time you equip it and it will make sounds every time you attack a mutant with it.

Now that you know where to find the Guitar in Sons of the Forest you can pick it up for yourself and become a musical mutant mutilator. If you want to view some related content just have a look below for similar articles or head to Twinfinite’s home page for more gaming guides and news.

