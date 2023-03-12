When Does the Dr. Stone New World English Dub Come Out? Answered
It’s been a little while since the Dr. Stone anime received a full new season. We did get the Ryusui special back in 2022, but there’s been no new season to push the series further forward since. That’s all about to change with the premiere of Dr. Stone New World on Apr. 6, but if you’re a Dub watcher, you’re likely still asking: When does the Dr. Stone New World English Dub come out so that you, too, can enjoy the show’s continuation?
Luckily, we’ve got the information you’re looking for.
Dr. Stone New World English Dub Release Date
The English Dub for Dr. Stone New World is currently slated to come out on Apr. 20 via Crunchyroll.
This puts its premiere three weeks behind the release of the first subbed episode, which falls in line with current English dub releases. It usually takes a few weeks for platforms like Crunchyroll to properly organize and work with dubbing casts due to the time needed for translating a script, recording voice lines, and bringing new voice actors for newly introduced characters into the fold.
There’s been no signs of the Dub’s release being delayed or hindered by outside factors following this premiere either. We should see new dubbed episodes release weekly from Apr. 20 on, with the series being fully dubbed by July 6.
This all means that you’ll be able to enjoy what is arguably one of the best arcs of Dr. Stone with little to no issue. Senku and the Kingdom of Science’s adventures in a new land, and the adversaries they’ll need to overcome along the way, will be portrayed by the English voice actors you’ve come to know and love mere weeks after the episodes air with English subtitles. You’ll be able to keep up with all the latest discussions and theory crafting, and can look forward to viewing the show in your preferred language.
And with that, you know everything you need to regarding when the English Dub for Dr. Stone New World comes out. We’ve got a slew of relevant articles you can check out if you’re interested, and they can all be found down below.
