What Episode Does Ace Die in One Piece? Answered

Image Source: Screenshot via Toei Animation

Monkey D. Luffy and Sabo’s sworn brother, Portgas D. Ace, also known as “Fire Fist,” has made several appearances throughout the series. Like many characters, he has eaten the Devil Fruit, giving him the power to harness pyro abilities for battle. But, despite his strength, he eventually meets his demise while trying to protect Luffy from harm. So, if you want to know what to expect, here’s what episode Ace dies in One Piece.

When Does Ace Die in One Piece?

Ace dies in Episode 483: Looking for the Answer! Fire Fist Ace Dies On the Battlefield during the Summit War arc. Before the event, the character was captured and put up for execution due to being the son of the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger. Luffy eventually frees him with the help of the Whitebeard Pirates, which ultimately results in an all-out war against the Marines.

While on the battlefield, Marine Admiral Akainu begins to taunt Ace by insulting the Whitebeard captain, Edward Newgate, causing Fire Fist to become enraged. Unfortunately, the showdown leads to his death as Akainu pierces his fist through Ace’s chest with his magma Devil Fruit powers. However, his demise isn’t immediate, and Luffy begs the others to heal him while Jinbe steps in to help.

Ace’s wound proves fatal as he says his last words to Luffy, watching his life flash before his eyes. By the episode’s end, he finally gives in to his injuries, and the rest of the Whitebeard crew must do whatever it takes to stop the Marines from killing anyone else. As a result, this occurrence sets the course for the TV special: 3D2Y: Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to his Friends, which is a two-year training arc that strengthens the main protagonist’s skills after losing his sworn brother.

That does it for our guide on Ace’s death in One Piece. Before you go, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our comprehensive quiz that tests your knowledge.

Related Posts