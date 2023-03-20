This Resident Evil 4 Remake Anime Video Is the Wackiest Thing You’ll See All Day

Image Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s launch date is only days away, and the hype is already through the roof. Countless fans share their excitement online, and it seems there is no need to promote the game even further. However, Capcom still decides to grace the world with a weird yet wonderful short promotional video that may make many people laugh.

YouTube channel capcomasia has recently uploaded a one-minute animation that has some resemblance to Ghibli’s art style. The video shows Leon’s short adventure as he tries to find out the whereabouts of the President’s daughter in an unnamed Spanish village. The agent attempts to communicate with the locals but soon gets killed after receiving a blow to the head.

The horrifying tale contrasts starkly with the video’s cute art style that is often seen in slice-of-life anime. Leon and Ashley look absolutely adorable with their chubby cheeks and big eyes. The hostile townspeople and mutated monsters even receive the same treatment and appear less horrifying and, dare I say, cute.

The video perfectly represents the wackiness that always exists in the series, with Capcom only dialing it up to eleven and making it extra ridiculous. It feels like a product of a fever dream, but that’s what makes it so great.

I couldn’t stop myself from laughing when I saw how affable Leon was while still holding his gun at the ready. The townspeople’s incomprehensible ramblings and the “Pera pera sauce!” war cry are the peaks of comedy. Leon’s death is also hilarious, and I can’t handle the rainbow that spurted out of his head.

It’s a shame that not many advertisements are like this. I certainly won’t mind watching this type of promotional video several times, and I also appreciate the creativity that produced this masterpiece.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

