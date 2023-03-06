The New Mario Kart DLC Makes Me Want Another Yoshi’s Island

Image source: Nintendo

It’s been nearly 10 years since the last Yoshi’s Island game—it’s time for a new one.

Mario Kart players are being treated to the next wave of the Booster Course Pass DLC later this week, and while most of the courses being added are ones that are returning from previous games, there’s one in particular this time that is brand new. Yoshi’s Island is a totally new course, and the trailer introducing it has fans feeling nostalgic.

The 16-second clip featuring the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe course features snippets of what we can expect to see while racing and also includes an arrangement of the Athletic Theme from Yoshi’s Island. There are familiar aspects from the game, such as winged clouds, Shy-Guys on stilts, Huffin Puffin with its chicks, and more.

Some fans felt so nostalgic after watching the footage that it made them wish for a new Yoshi’s Island game.

I want a new Yoshi's Island game.



I might have been one of the few who actually really liked Yoshi's Island DS.



Watching this footage (and listening to the music), I'm reminded how much I love those games. pic.twitter.com/DRpBvJhrxY — Stealth (@Stealth40k) March 5, 2023

Most fans are familiar with the original, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, but there were also two additional games in the sub-series after that: Yoshi’s Island DS and Yoshi’s New Island.

That last game in the Yoshi’s Island came out nearly 10 years ago in 2014. It’s interesting that Nintendo picked this sub-series to use as the inspiration for a new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe course. I mean, it makes a lot of sense since it fits right in with the Mario universe, but this is also the first brand new DLC course being added that wasn’t in a previous Mario Kart game.

It’s also been four years since the last Yoshi game on the Switch, Yoshi’s Crafted World, so maybe it’s time for our green dino friend to return to his island again for a new entry in the series. A new Yoshi’s Island game would be welcome by many fans, and the response to the DLC course proves it.

Let us know how you would feel about a new Yoshi’s Island game on the Switch.