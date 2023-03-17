Should You Get the Field Notes: Slow and Slower Community Day Special Research in Pokémon Go?

Image Source: Niantic

Pokémon Go’s Slowpoke Community Day event is set to take place Mar. 18 from 2 – 5 pm in local time zones and will give players the opportunity to catch either a Slowpoke or a Galarian Slowpoke. As part of the event, Pokémon Go is offering the Field Notes: Slow and Slower Community Day Special Research Ticket. But how much of an advantage does it actually provide? Here’s everything we know about whether you should get the Field Notes: Slow and Slower Community Day Special Research in Pokémon Go.

Pokemon GO Slow & Slower Community Day Special Research Field Notes Explained

There are pros and cons to picking up the Field Notes Slow and Slower Community Day Special Research in Pokémon Go. The biggest drawback of the research ticket and what is sure to make players groan in frustration is spending actual currency to acquire it. That said the asking price isn’t too high with tickets being priced at $1.

The event is set to last for three hours and if you’re planning to take some time to fully dive in then purchasing the ticket could be a good move. With the ticket, you’ll have access to more XP, Poké Balls, Stardust, and Berries. If you’re determined to capture Slowpoke and want to increase your chances then the ticket will also allow more encounters with Slowpoke, Slowbro, and Slowking.

However, if you can’t find the time to participate in the event or have little interest in it then it would be hardly worth purchasing the ticket. The rewards are fairly basic to match the low price point and even if you don’t want to pay any money, Slowpoke will still be spawning at a faster rate than normal, so it’s highly likely that it can be captured without purchasing the ticket.

That’s all we know about whether you get the Field Notes: Slow and Slower Community Day Special Research in Pokémon Go. Be sure to check out the rest of our guides for Pokemon Go below.

