Return to Silent Hill Movie Reboot Has Cast Its Two Leads

Image Source: Konami Japan

For all the avid Silent Hill fans out there, a new casting announcement has just dropped for the planned Return to Silent Hill reboot film. As now seen on the project’s official IMDB page, Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson have been cast as the film’s two lead actors. Deadline provided more details on this latest development.

Return to Silent Hill is the latest cinematic adaptation of Konami’s acclaimed videogame series, and it will bring the story of Silent Hill 2, the most popular game in the entire franchise, to life in all its haunting glory. Irvine, best known for his role in Steven Spielberg’s film War Horse (2011), will play the part of James Sunderland, the game’s main protagonist. Anderson, who starred in Jigsaw (2017), will play James’ deceased wife Mary Sunderland. Whether she’ll double as Mary’s mysterious doppelganger Maria is unknown, but it would seem likely.

The movie is being directed by Christophe Gans, who also helmed the first Silent Hill film that came out back in 2006. By and far deemed the better of the two existing Silent Hill film adaptations, it’s safe to say that this newest iteration is in good hands. He’s co-writing the script alongside William Josef Schneider and Keiichiro Toyama, who is one of the co-creators of the Silent Hill game franchise. Victor Hadida is serving as executive producer.

Director Gans had this to say about his casting choices for Return to Silent Hill so far:

“Return to Silent Hill is a mythological love story about someone so deeply in love, they’re willing to go to hell to save someone. I’m delighted to have the wonderful talents of both Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson take us on this journey into a psychological horror world that I hope will both satisfy and surprise fans of Silent Hill.” Christophe Gans

There is currently no release date set for the Return to Silent Hill movie, but we will update as new details emerge.

